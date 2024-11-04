PlayStation 5 Pro is launching on November 7th, priced at $700, and while Sony is boasting a list of over 50 games getting day-one enhancements, so far only one PSVR 2 title has been confirmed to get a launch day bump: Kayak VR: Mirage from Better Than Life.

The ultimate expectation is PS5 Pro will allow all PSVR 2 titles to run at higher frame rates and possibly without reprojection, which supplements lower frame rates with ‘synthetic frames’ to reach a higher perceived refresh rate.

Hopes rest on the console’s new GPU that Sony says has a 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory, but also the new Playstation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) AI-driven upscaling feature.

PSSR isn’t coming to VR games at launch though; a patch made specifically available to PSVR 2 game developers is expected “in the future,” Sony’s lead PlayStation system architect Mark Cerny told CNET back in September.

While Kayak VR: Mirage does have the coveted ‘PS5 Pro Enhanced’ badge, making it the only VR native to do so, it’s undoubtably relying on the console’s overall increased horsepower, and not PSSR as such.

For now, there are technically three other PSVR 2-supported titles listed in Sony’s launch day list—No Man’s Sky from Hello Games, and Capcom’s Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4—although neither studio has made any claims as to whether their respective VR modes will see any enhancements.

A number of third-party VR games have also pledged eventual PS5 Pro enhancements, including cyubeVR from Stonebrick Studios, and unreleased titles Arken Age from VitruviusVR and Subside from A2D Software.