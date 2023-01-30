New Quest 2 Bundle to Include ‘GOLF+’ & ‘Space Pirate Trainer’, Replacing ‘Beat Saber’ & ‘Resident Evil 4’

Didn’t get a Quest 2 this holiday season, which includes a free copy of Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4? Although the beat-slashing rhythm game and zombie-slaying classic aren’t part of the deal anymore, for a limited time new Quest 2 owners can nab both GOLF+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX.

Meta is including the two games as a bonus when you buy a new Meta Quest 2 between February 5th and June 3rd, 2023. New Quest 2 owners must activate their headsets by June 17th, 2023 and the offer must be redeemed within 14 days of device activation.

The deal represents $50 in content, which you can get either by buying a 156 or 256 version of Quest 2, priced at $400 and $500 direct from Meta.

GOLF+ ($30 value)

Rated by users as the most popular paid Quest 2 game in January by review count, GOLF+ offers up some serious driving and putting, letting you join friends for a round at both free courses and paid DLC premium courses, including Pebble Beach, Pinehurst No. 2, The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, and more.

Realism is the main focus: you can customize the contents of your golf bag with a ton of different irons as you take on the game’s many courses, either solo in online multiplayer. As the PGA Tour’s official VR golf game, more courses are also coming down the pipeline in February, including THE PLAYERS Championship and the WM Phoenix Open.

Store Link

Space Pirate Trainer DX ($20 value)

Space Pirate Trainer DX has been the go-to wave shooter since the early days of VR, but don’t let its age fool you: it’s still one of the slickest sci-fi shooting games around, feeling like a mix of Space Invaders and some sort of Mandalorian combat simulator from a galaxy far far away.

While primarily a single-player game, if you have the physical space and a Quest 2-owning friend, you can also play Space Pirate Arena, which basically gives you a 1v1 all-out battle similar to how you might play paintball or airsoft, but in VR.

Store Link

There’s a ton of free stuff out there on the Quest Store, which we rounded up in our top 25 free games and experiences to download first. You’re sure to spend tens of hours swimming through all of the free stuff on the Store, although once you’re ready for some paid games, make sure to check out how to spend your first $100 on Quest content to keep the ball rolling.