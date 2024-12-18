Meta has launched its Quest Holiday Sale, bringing big discounts to some of the platform’s top titles.
From now until January 6th, you’ll be able to grab up to 50% off a large list of Quest games, which also includes savings on apps and DLC. You can check out the whole list over on the Horizon Store.
Notable standouts include:
- Arizona Sunshine Remake – $23.99 ($29.99)
- Asgard’s Wrath 2 – $39.99 ($59.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus – $19.99 ($39.99)
- Demeo – $19.99 ($39.99)
- LEGO Brick Tales – $9.99 ($29.99)
- I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine – $14.99 ($24.99)
- Metro Awakening – $31.99 ($39.99)
- Moss: Book II – $13.99 ($19.99)
- Red Matter 2 – $15.99 ($29.99)
- Stranger Things VR – $19.99 ($29.99)
- VENDETTA FOREVER – $18.99 ($24.99)
Meta is also introducing a number of seasonal bundles, also available until January 6th:
- The Walking Dead Series: Nothing says the holidays like braining a gaggle of walkers. Use your downtime this season to catch up with The Walking Dead Series. This bundle collects both chapters of Saints & Sinners.
- Boxing Day: Who’s ready to rumble? Unwind in the ring with two great games that get the blood pumping and the sweat flowing. Boxing gloves not included.
- Sleigh All Day: Team up or survive solo in these VR shooters. Stay frosty!
- Deck the Halls, Links, & Lakes: No matter where you find yourself this holiday season, these games will transport you to pure leisure. Enjoy a little fishing or practice your swing on the golf course—and it’s even more fun with friends (wherever they may be).
- Rockin’ Around the Tree: Get moving and grooving with these rhythm games. Whether you’re in the mood to dance or go pa-rum-pum-pum-pum, these titles make for both great party games and solo jam sessions.
- No Place Like Home: Feeling like you’re stuck in Kansas? These games feature otherworldly experiences with a big change in scenery. Collect and tend to your intergalactic garden or embark on a narrative-driven journey to save the world.
- Shake It Like a Snow Globe: Mix it up with these games that’ll get you moving. You’ll be dancing and prancing in Jingle Bell Square in no time. Plus, you can reward yourself with a delicious holiday treat. Might we recommend some egg nog?
- Om For the Holidays: This holiday, don’t forget to give yourself a wellness break. It’s been a long year—you’ve earned it. These apps are perfect for getting a little “you” time and some well-deserved relaxation into your daily life.