Quest users can cast their in-game view to a TV, a mobile phone, and even to their friends and family on Facebook Messenger now. According to a recent marketing image uncovered by serial leaker and data miner Luna, it may soon also include support for WhatsApp too.

An update earlier this month allowed Quest users to screen share over Facebook Messenger, letting you cast your in-game exploits on video calls.

Now, it appears support is headed for Meta’s other big mobile messaging app, WhatsApp, in addition to Meta’s own Horizon Chat for Quest.

Apparently this functionality is getting added to WhatsApp as well, and “coming soon” you’ll be able to cast to people on Horizon OS. https://t.co/xPybCAnvqm pic.twitter.com/ORy1GEWc2c — Luna (@Lunayian) September 30, 2024

Meta quietly released support for Facebook Messenger casting earlier this month, which added a new Sharing button to Messenger calls. Notably, casting is available to all apps without DRM, meaning you can share whatever you’re seeing in-headset, including games, apps, and the Horizon OS user interface in its entirety.

Bringing WhatsApp casting into the fold feels like a natural next step, as the company’s Ray-Ban smartglasses already have POV video sharing across WhatsApp and Messenger now, which was added back in April in addition to initial support for Instagram and Facebook livestreaming.

It’s not certain when we should expect Meta to release WhatsApp support on Quest though, considering Meta Connect this past week was centerstage for big feature drops and it wasn’t among the announcements. We’ll be keeping our eyes on Meta’s WhatsApp support page in the meantime, and will update when/if the features drops.