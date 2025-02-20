Meta today announced a $50 million fund to incentivize the creation of new and improved content in Horizon Worlds, the company’s first-party social gaming platform. The move comes as many seasoned studios that build self-contained VR apps for the Quest platform are struggling to sustain themselves due to what Meta says is a shifting demographic of headset users.

Since the launch of Oculus Rift CV1 in 2016, self-contained VR apps have been the lifeblood of Meta’s VR platforms, and the primary driver of a growing audience of users over the years. And while these self-contained games and apps still largely define Meta’s XR platform, the company has come to believe that an all-encompassing ‘metaverse’ of connected experiences is the key to its success.

Horizon Worlds is Meta’s attempt at building the ‘metaverse’, where the platform serves as both a destination for playing and for building. Creators can build content inside of Horizon Worlds itself, then publish that content to the rest of the Horizon Worlds community. It’s all social by default, a critical element for one of the world’s largest social media companies.

But with Horizon Worlds available in VR for several years but not achieving a critical mass of users that could satisfy Meta’s desire for scale, the company eventually opened up Horizon Worlds to flatscreen devices like phones and computers with the goal of bringing more people onto the platform. While this invites a larger audience, it also makes the job of creators harder, given the challenge of satisfying the unique affordances of VR vs. those of flatscreen platforms.

And of course, one of the big hurdles to getting people using and returning to Horizon Worlds is straightforward: content. If there isn’t fun things to do with strong replayability, why would anyone keep coming back, let alone check out Horizon Worlds in the first place?

Meta has made some strides on content by attracting more and more creators to build for the platform and creating some of its own first-party games inside of Horizon Worlds.

Now the company is making another big bet to incentivize creators to build on Horizon Worlds; today it announced a $50 million ‘Creator Fund’ that will pay out to creators of worlds that drive high visits and retention.

“Each month, we’ll pay out bonuses from the Creator Fund to the makers of fun and engaging mobile and MR worlds. Bonuses will be tied to worlds’ contributions to the overall ecosystem across time spent, retention, and in-world purchases, so there are a variety of different ways for creators to maximize their earnings,” the company said in its announcement.

The fund comes alongside a new development tool, the Horizon Worlds desktop editor, which allows creators to build more extensive projects with the speed and power of their computer, rather than being inside a headset. It’s closer to the workflow of existing self-contained VR app developers, who generally build their apps using a game engine like Unity.

The move is in line with Meta’s growing conviction that Horizon Worlds is essential to its success in this space. Whether VR or not, Meta wants to build its own version of Fortnite—a social gaming platform with massive reach and retention.

Meta’s CTO recently told the teams working on XR and Horizon that the mobile version of Horizon Worlds “absolutely has to break out for our long term plans to have a chance.”

While the new $50 million creator fund is certainly a boon for creators who believe in Meta’s vision for Horizon Worlds, it comes at a tough time for developers of the self-contained VR and MR apps that have kept Meta’s headsets relevant.

The fund is the exclamation mark on the last two years which saw Meta pivot its VR platform to focus much more on Horizon Worlds. The company drastically reorganized its headset interface and mobile companion app—and even renamed them to reflect their new focus—to put Horizon Worlds content in front of more users. In some cases this meant pushing high-quality self-contained apps further from view, sometimes in favor of amatuer content of little value, or ‘cloned’ content that aims to recreate the gameplay of a successful self-contained VR app inside of Horizon Worlds.

A widespread feeling among those third-party developers at the moment is that these changes have significantly harmed their businesses, which rely on sales of their apps to continue supporting existing content and to create new content. The feeling is that Meta is funneling customers away from their apps and onto its own sub-platform (where Meta takes an even more aggressive cut of creator revenue).

A growing list of longstanding studios that have built well received self-contained VR apps have been made significant cuts to staff and footprint, citing the dual challenges of sluggish performance on Meta’s Quest platform and broader distress in the overall gaming industry. Meta even closed one of its own studios that was focused on high-production self-contained VR games.

That’s not to say that Meta hasn’t invested in developers of self-contained VR games & apps over the years.

The company has disbursed hundreds of millions of dollars for the purpose of building alluring VR content, and has aimed to accelerate small indie developers with programs like Oculus Start.

Last year the company created a “multi-million dollar” fund to incentivize new studios to try their hand at creating MR content for Quest, and a similar fund aimed at developers building ‘lifestyle’ apps for Quest headsets.

However, many developers are left with a feeling that even if they have found a sustainable audience for now, Meta’s shifting focus—whether from VR to MR, or MR to Horizon Worlds—makes the Quest platform a volatile and risky place to do business.

For its part, Meta counters that the fading fortunes of some self-contained VR app developers is due not to frequent pivots, but to a demographic shift of Quest users which has seen growing demand for free-to-play apps over paid apps

And indeed, there’s probably some truth to that. Despite being ‘free to play’, Gorilla Tag has become one of VR’s most successful titles ever, reeling in more than $100 million in revenue through in-app purchases. The studio credits its free-to-play model as a major factor in that success, with the low barrier to entry helping to achieve a critical mass of player population.

Other VR apps building on the free-to-play model are also seeing positive signs of momentum, like Digigods, which recently raised $2.6 million in funding to expand thanks for strong growth from players responding to social, free-to-play, and user-generated content.

Meta maintains that paid VR apps will continue to be important to its Horizon platform. The company says it’s continuing existing its usual funding activities for self-contained VR content (though recent reports contest that notion).

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • VRDeveloper

    Honestly, this is the last straw for me. It’s not enough that, as I mentioned in the other post, their marketing treats the device like a garbage overpriced fitness gadget, and now this? They don’t care about us developers, and even less about real gamers. I’ve been developing a game with highly innovative mechanics for two years with zero investment, all on my own—devoting my life to creating something that could elevate the platform as a video game—and then I see a selfish fund while studios are closing and guys like me are dedicating their lives to this platform.

    You know what? It doesn’t matter if this platform has users; I’m going to abandon this garbage. You have no business vision for the Meta Quest other than milking every opportunity for it to one day be seen as a video game. I’m going to focus on SteamVR, and I hope all the developers who are doing revolutionary things like I am will migrate too. F*** Meta.

    50M could create many, MANY.. disruptive games, even more so in such a small market, 1M that they invested in a small studio would already create good games.

    • 石雨濛

      Don't forget about PSVR2 – it has some amazing features like Eye tracking, headset rumble, HDR, adaptive triggers – all game changers in VR plus you just need to link into their API unlike on PC. PC is great too.

      • VRDeveloper

        You always said that Meta Quest was Garbage, and I confess that I only realized this a fews weeks ago, you were right, anyway, I'll do a search later about PSVR2 workflow, thank you for the advice.

    • John Doe

      So you feel effed by Meta, and then switch to SteamVR? Okay bud, enjoy your bankruptcy. At least you will have 14 "mostly positive" reviews on steam, with 3 players all time peak.

      • VRDeveloper

        No, I’m not going bankrupt. First, because I don’t even have investments, and second, because my game is in the same genre as Into the Radius, targeting the adult/teen gamer audience—the audience that truly loves video games. That’s why Into the Radius 2 is already a success. Steam fosters a healthy community focused on real gaming, whether they are men or women. On Steam, gamers come first.

        And if it’s going to be a failure, so be it. Now it’s personal—I want to put something of value on Steam. Steam deserves innovation. Enough with accepting the mess that Meta makes. I’ve come to realize they hate gamers and developers.

        • Dragon Marble

          Calm down, VR developer. Which headset do you think they will use to play your SteamVR game?

          • VRDeveloper

            I'm not saying the headset is garbage, I'm saying they treat it like a gadget and are incapable of building a player base that consumes good games, real gamers.. Moreover, they are unable to make the most of the Meta Quest as a video game console.

            Personally, I think the Meta Quest is revolutionary, and I used to dream of publishing my game there, but there have been so many disappointments that it makes me feel like investing in this platform is a disservice for VR community.

    • Octogod

      We started porting our upcoming title out of VR last year.

      There was the hope that Meta would learn their ways and change paths, but with this announcement and them now bundling VR into the term MR, it is clear they see no future here.

      • VRDeveloper

        I feel the same, and that's what I'm talking about.. we are people who dedicate our lives to this, we have every right to feel betrayed. I would also like them to take the right approach, but I agree with you, I lost hope too.

  • 石雨濛

    What is $50 million when meta loses BILLIONS per month?

  • Hussain X

    Free to play games taking away sales from premium games, I can understand. But why doesn't anyone mention that even in paid games, Quest players would rather buy and play I Am Cat and I Am Security instead of Behemoth?

    At this rate I wouldn't be surprised to hear GTA San Andreas got cancelled on Quest in favour of a potentially significantly more popular and revenue busting game called I Am Car Thief where you go round in a low polygon single multi storey car park finding different ways to break into cars that randomly park up just to honk the horn to hear what amusing sound the horn makes this time along with an accompanying joke.

    I Am Security which came out in June 2024 is listed as number 1 in top selling for this week and I Am Cat at number 5, which came out in early access, maybe in middle of 2024 maybe July (full release December 2024). Behemoth which came out in December 2024, isn't even in the top 50. More recent titles usually have more potential copies to sell. But older, lower budget, shallow games beating it in sales even today.

    • Dragon Marble

      Thanks for some coolheaded comment. I don't like the recent trends either, but developers need to ask themselves some hard questions too.

      Don't just blame Meta — or the kids. Arizona Sunshine 2, a mature game, is selling better today than Behemoth. Why? Don't listen to some who profess to be the "real VR gamers". It has to be VR immersion first, game production second, not the other way around.

      • VRDeveloper

        While I understand the desire to look beyond just blaming Meta or the casual players, the reality is that a platform's direction and how it's treated by both developers and users have a huge impact on its success. Arizona Sunshine 2 may be doing well, but it doesn't necessarily reflect the full potential of VR. If we focus on commercial first, without considering solid game production, we lose the true essence of what VR can offer in terms of depth, interactivity, and player engagement.

        Developers should definitely push for better content, but they should also challenge the platform holders to make the tools and systems more conducive to creating meaningful experiences. Treating VR as just another gadget or trend, rather than as a medium for deep, compelling gameplay, does the industry a disservice. As a developer, I’m more inclined to invest in platforms that understand this need for quality and innovation, not just quick commercial wins.

        And I must add that it is evident that certain companies are using fake reviews, for example I am cat, if you go to the comments session you will see countless accounts with the same name and numbers in front, accounts that only have I am cat in the profile, seriously.. this market has serious problems. And being conniving with them won't help us.

        • Dragon Marble

          Then you are misreading the Quest audience. They are not all kids, but most of them are definitely not hardcore gamers — none of my Quest friends are. They couldn't be bothered with things traditional gamers cherish: weapon mods, progression system, that kind of suff.

          Blocks fly towards them, they know how to cut; zombies come, they know how to shoot. Can't be more complicated than that. That's the typical Quest gamer. It has always been.

          • VRDeveloper

            That’s exactly the problem. Meta itself created this ecosystem and fails to communicate that the Quest can be a gaming console for real gamers. Their marketing is focused on the casual audience, completely ignoring traditional gamers. If you don’t believe it, just check their website—its entire visual identity looks like an ad for feminine hygiene products. Seriously, what gamer feels excited to buy a console with that kind of advertising?

            Now compare it to Steam. The difference in marketing approach is striking. Meta needs to build a user base that actually buys high-quality games. Otherwise, the Quest’s catalog will be filled with throwaway content, and the platform will be abandoned—just like VR always has been, for the same reason.

            If they want the Quest to move forward, they need innovation, proper marketing, and an ecosystem that attracts real gamers, the ones willing to pay good money for complete gaming experiences.

        • Octogod

          Thank you for mentioning the fake reviews.

          Developers need to speak about these issues, as the "4.9 out of 5" that gets reported is often due to these campaigns. If it fools consumers and media and you can't easily prove it, then you've won.

          Additionally, most consumers and media are unaware that Meta offers to delete reviews…but only for a select audience. This isn't the official dashboard way, no this is BULK deletion of unfavorable ratings. Other developers have been denied it. So, spam fake reviews, delete real. bad ones, and push the ratings up for those favored developers.

          • VRDeveloper

            Yeah, man, I’m in disbelief about this. A friend of mine has personally reported it to websites, and I’ve reported it myself, but no one does anything. Sometimes I even get the impression that there are powerful people behind it, And the Websites are afraid of reporting and being prosecuted.

            If you make a quick account, you understand their strategy, as they have many fake reviews, the 1/2/3-star reviews are the real reviews, but as there are many fake reviews, this suppresses them and the evaluation is always high.

    • Leisure Suit Barry

      What is the cost of I Am Cat vs Behemoth?

      My spend limit is around £15 for a digital game, there is no way I am spending £30+.

      Most of my PSVR1 games were digital but I always bought in a sale and most cost under £10. Hardly any PSVR2 games are under £15 which is one of the many reasons I haven't bought a PSVR2, along with it being a dead platform, small sweet spot, lack of gamepad games, Sony abandoning it etc

      • VRDeveloper

        Yes, because you are precisely a casual gamer. Traditional gamers are the ones willing to pay a premium for more complete, creative, and technically superior games. There’s nothing wrong with being a gamer like you and not spending much money, but if the platform is only filled with players like you, it will never be respected. It will never have enough high-quality intellectual content to remain sustainable and avoid dying out again.

        That’s what this discussion is about—building a user base that seeks better experiences, one that is demanding enough to raise the bar for VR instead of lowering it to the point where it collapses once more. All gamers are important, and I respect you, but I hope you understand my perspective not as an offense, but as a concern about the future of VR.

  • BabyFaceMonster

    Vr is dead

    • Natan Pereira de Souza

      VR hasn't died yet, but I think it's about to die again if they don't do something smart.

  • Dragon Marble

    Time to stop and think, developers. What do the following games have in common: Gorilla Tag, Beat Saber, Arizona Sunshine and Into The Radius?

    They all seem to be quite successful without financially ruinous budgets. But what is the reason behind them? They all have simple, intuitive game play which simulates real life in some ways.

    You may say, wait a minute, Into The Radius is not a simple game; it's hardcore. But no, it doesn't make anything "game-complicated". The way you handle weapons is as complicated as in real life. There is least amount of artificial gamification of anything.

    Yes, all games need to have some gamifications. My point is: A successful VR game's hook has to be something that can also hook someone in real life. Be it shooting or dancing, make it realistic and intuitive. What works for traditional gaming may not translate well.

  • ApocalypseShadow

    I find it interesting that "GAMES" are now just called "self contained apps." Ummm… They are called videogames. Road seems perfectly okay in pushing the narrative that we aren't calling games " GAMES."

    But the writing was on the wall from the beginning. Gamers used as a stepping stone to get somewhere else unrelated to videogames. Said this along time ago in different words but the same meaning. And, the company actively sabotaging their own store to push their own service with Horizon. Allowing developers to make copies of ideas for Horizon that directly destroys game sales for indie developers. Just like Microsoft sabotaged game sales on Xbox to push digital and game pass. Which failed leading Microsoft to publishing games on Nintendo and Sony's consoles.

    Facebook needs to treat the headset as a game console and stop misleading gamers where we know their intentions is actually to make a product that competes with Google and Apple. If AR was a success right out the gate, Facebook would drop Quest like a bad habit. We can say they're investing into gaming. But giving away top games, pushing free carbon copies of top games and pushing for a service over games means their heart isn't really into gaming. Makes it look like they're just getting data to develop something else like glasses.

  • kakek

    Apparently my tastes don't align with the market. Sad.