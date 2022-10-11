Despite a flood of leaks leading up to its official unveiling, there’s one thing we definitely didn’t know about Quest Pro before today: its battery life. And at Connect, Meta revealed we should expect between one to two hours of usage with the company’s $1,500 standalone.

Meta says Quest Pro users can extend runtime by using the two-meter charging cable included in-box. You can also probably get away with some sort of external battery, although Meta hasn’t said as much.

To wit, the company hasn’t unveiled any sort of external battery pack or headstrap integration like it did with Quest 2, which features a 3,640 mAh internal battery providing between 2-3 hours of playtime.

To simplify charging though, the company is including a 45W charging dock with Quest Pro, which is said to bring the headset from 0 to 100 percent in “about 2 hours”.

The company hasn’t mentioned precisely how large Quest Pro’s curved, back-mounted battery cell is, though the figure mentioned above probably puts it somewhere around 4,500 mAh. You can see the full specs below.

Being able to plonk down the headset and controllers in the charging cradle does sound significantly simpler than having to remember to shut off and plug in the headset after every session though, which may ease some of the pain.

Still, it’s likely third-party accessories will have to patch this very real limitation; we’re thinking clever hook-on gadgets that snake around to the USB-C port, or something that takes advantage of the headset’s pogo pins. For $1,500 though you’d hope for a better suggestion from Meta other than “charge it more often” or “play with a long cable.”

Quest Pro Specs