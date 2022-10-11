Despite a flood of leaks leading up to its official unveiling, there’s one thing we definitely didn’t know about Quest Pro before today: its battery life. And at Connect, Meta revealed we should expect between one to two hours of usage with the company’s $1,500 standalone.
Meta says Quest Pro users can extend runtime by using the two-meter charging cable included in-box. You can also probably get away with some sort of external battery, although Meta hasn’t said as much.
To wit, the company hasn’t unveiled any sort of external battery pack or headstrap integration like it did with Quest 2, which features a 3,640 mAh internal battery providing between 2-3 hours of playtime.
To simplify charging though, the company is including a 45W charging dock with Quest Pro, which is said to bring the headset from 0 to 100 percent in “about 2 hours”.
The company hasn’t mentioned precisely how large Quest Pro’s curved, back-mounted battery cell is, though the figure mentioned above probably puts it somewhere around 4,500 mAh. You can see the full specs below.
Being able to plonk down the headset and controllers in the charging cradle does sound significantly simpler than having to remember to shut off and plug in the headset after every session though, which may ease some of the pain.
Still, it’s likely third-party accessories will have to patch this very real limitation; we’re thinking clever hook-on gadgets that snake around to the USB-C port, or something that takes advantage of the headset’s pogo pins. For $1,500 though you’d hope for a better suggestion from Meta other than “charge it more often” or “play with a long cable.”
Quest Pro Specs
- Tracking/ Sensors: Features 10 advanced VR/MR sensors to support 6 degrees of
freedom inside-out SLAM tracking, as well as color mixed reality and eye/face tracking.
- Storage: 256GB
- Display Panels: 2 x LCD panels with local dimming backlight. 1800 x 1920 pixels per eye, with 37% more pixels per inch and 10% more pixels per degree than Meta Quest 2. Specialized local dimming technology can control over 500 individual LED blocks independently, for 75% more contrast providing richer and more vibrant colors. Plus, there’s 25% improvement in full-field visual sharpness in the center view, 50%
improvement in the peripheral region, and 1.3x larger color gamut than Quest 2.
- Display Refresh: 90Hz max; 72Hz also supported
- Field of view: 106º horizontal and 96º vertical
- SoC: Snapdragon XR2+ Platform
- Audio: Integrated speakers and microphone; also compatible with 3.5mm earphones via
twin left/right jacks. Spatial audio support included.
- RAM: 12GB
- Wifi: Wi-Fi 6E enabled.
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2. Connect keyboard, mouse, or game pads
- Lens spacing: Mechanical continuous lens spacing adjustment for better visual quality and less eye strain. Accommodates an IPD range between 55mm-75mm (wider than Meta Quest 2’s range of 58mm-72mm).
- Eye relief adjustment: Allows you to adjust the lens distance from your eyes with a
new eye relief dial to optimize fit, face tracking and viewing experience.
- Playspace: Stationary or Roomscale supported. Roomscale requires a minimum of 6.5 feet x 6.5 feet of obstruction-free floor space. Both require an additional buffer around the selected space.
- PC-based VR: Supported with Link and Air Link