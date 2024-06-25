Quest users have long wanted a better way to manage windowed content to make web browsing and using 2D apps easier. It seems the next Horizon OS update (ex-Quest OS) will include a way to do just that.

As discovered by XR enthusiast and serial data miner Luna, the public test channel (PTC) has allowed some users early access to the headset’s v67 update, which includes a new experimental feature that allows a more flexible way of placing windowed content—feeling more than a little inspired by Vision Pro.

Check it out in action below:

Meta Quest OS v67 PTC Settings > Experimental Features > New Window Layout pic.twitter.com/jDq0hdoCOV — Luna (@Lunayian) June 25, 2024

Meta first unveiled multitasking support in early 2020, which allowed users to place multiple windows in three docks. Luna notes that, at least in its early access release, windowed content appears to be limited to three docked panels and three freely placeable panels, making for a lot more flexibility when it comes to setting up your virtual home office.

There’s also set to be a new virtual keyboard feature that lets you to place the keyboard both vertically or at an angle for easier typing.

The new keyboard interaction is really nice, I hope panels get this tilt adjustment feature as well! https://t.co/DYDtlfLLVj pic.twitter.com/djmnvtAVXt — Luna (@Lunayian) June 25, 2024

To access these features before stable release, you’ll need to enroll in the PTC. If you haven’t already, follow this quick guide, courtesy of Meta.

To sign up for eligibility for Quest PTC from the mobile app:

Open the mobile app, tap Menu in the bottom-right corner, then tap Devices . Tap Headset settings , then tap Advanced settings . Tap the toggle next to Public Test Channel to try to join Quest PTC. If the toggle doesn’t work, Quest PTC is currently full and not available.

From there, as Luna mentions, simply head to Settings > Experimental Features > New Window Layout, and toggle the feature to activate.

If you’re on PTC and don’t have those features yet, make sure to check back regularly, as Meta tends to do soft rollouts of both its early access and stable OS updates.