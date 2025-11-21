Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) Smart Glasses Get 20% Price Drop Ahead of Black Friday

Meta is tossing out a limited time 20% discount off all Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) smart glasses, which you can nab from now until December 1st.

The News

Released in 2023 starting at $300, Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) are capable smart glasses in their own right, including video/photo capture, onboard AI assistant, and the ability to play music and take calls.

The second gen version released earlier this year, starting at $380, bringing with it better battery life, higher-quality video capture, and improved audio/mics. You can check the spec sheet below for a 1:1 comparison.

Still, at $240, Meta’s latest deal makes Gen 1 the cheapest it’s ever been, with the 20% discount available across all Gen 1 lens and style combos.

You can get the deal from now until December 1st direct through Meta, which includes expedited shipping, as well as partner retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Ray-Ban Stores, and Target in the US.

Many supported regions are getting the deal too, which you’ll find in local pricing across Europe, Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and the UK.

Meta is also tossing out 20% off prescription lenses when you purchase Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1 and 2) and/or Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, which will only be available through Meta from now until December 1st.

Ray-Ban Meta: Gen 1 vs Gen 2 Specs

Gen 1 Gen 2 Camera 12 MP ultra-wide 12 MP ultra-wide (improved sensor) Photo Resolution 3,024 × 4,032 3,024 × 4,032 Video Resolution 1,440 × 1,920 @ 30 fps Up to 3K @ 30 fps (includes livestreaming ability) Storage 32 GB 32 GB Microphones 5-mic array 5-mic array Speakers Open-ear speakers Improved open-ear speakers (louder, better bass) Processor Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Battery Life (Glasses) ~4 hours ~8 hours Battery Life (Case) ~32 hours ~48 hours Charging Speed Not clearly stated ~50% charge in ~20 minutes Water Resistance IPX4 IPX4 Frame Styles Wayfarer, Headliner, Skyler Wayfarer, Headliner, Skyler, Oakley HSTN, Oakley Vanguard AI Features Basic Meta AI Enhanced Meta AI, new capture modes

My Take

While Meta is clearly using the big Black Friday sales rush to flush old stock, I honestly hoped for a much larger barn burner, although it’s pretty clear why we’re not seeing the any super deep discounts.

As occult corporate calculus goes, Meta and EssilorLuxottica probably don’t want to make Gen 1 too attractive to people who might otherwise just spring for the more expensive Gen 2. This makes me think that 20% off is about as low as Meta will go this year around, although I’ll be keeping my eye on post-Black Friday sales to confirm.

Still, there are some caveats potential buyers should be aware of: neither are better at capturing video than your smartphone, and they don’t play music better than even mediocre wireless ear buds. You also have to use Meta AI, which is… okay, making it more of a fun toy (or Christmas gift) than a must-have addition to your smartphone.