Meta announced in February it was partnering with South Korean tech giant LG to create an XR headset that was reportedly set to compete with Apple Vision Pro. Recent reports from Korean media however maintain that partnership is in danger.

A report from the Korean Economic Daily alleges the Meta/LG partnership has been completely terminated, further stating that LG is “now seeking a new partner to provide an operating system and software for XR devices LG plans to unveil next year.” A candidate could be Amazon, the report maintains.

“There were some differences between LG and Meta while discussing XR devices. I understand LG requested an end to collaboration because it believed there was not much synergy from their XR partnership,” an industry source familiar with the matter told the Korean Economic Daily.

Still, it’s not clear whether it’s a done deal, or the companies are simply pumping the brakes. In a statement to Korea JoongAng Daily, LG says it “continues the XR partnership with Meta forged in February but is controlling its pace.”

Indeed, news of the partnership itself was the subject of a leak from earlier this year. While that doesn’t lend credence to this particular report, it does suggest there are reliable sources, either within or around LG, leaking credible information.

At the time, the partnership was said to ‘fuse’ Meta’s diverse core technological elements with LG’s cutting-edge product and quality capabilities, which hoped to create “significant synergies in next-gen XR device development.” Additionally, it was rumored the two would work to create a competitor to Apple Vision Pro, which was rumored to launch sometime in 2025.

This comes after Meta announced it’s pledged to release its XR operating system to third-party OEMs for the first time, including ASUS, Lenovo, and Xbox, all of which are tapped to release their own headsets in the near future.

  • NOBODY can work with this nutjob …. lol
    []^ )

  • guest

    Well that explains why LG was not onboard the announcement of the H-OS! Now can somebody please explain why Lenovo was given that Meta is banned from China???

    • ViRGiN

      Is Meta really banned in China, or simply not operating there?
      There is steam in China, and when high ranking communist dies, steam is obligated to turn their web black and white to pay respect. They also have completly different library than the rest of the world.

      One simply does not operate in China. Chinese market is pretty much closed for everyone unless you’re willing to very closely integrate and follow their leadership.

    • Hussain X

      I think you’re mistaking LG with the Tencent partnership. LG is South Korean. Tencent is the China based company.

      • Sean Bannister

        Not be confused with 50 Cent in Zimbabwe, they call him $300 Million Dollars.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Meta isn’t really banned in China. Meta services are blocked because they don’t comply with requirements set by the Chinese government regarding content moderation and user data, similar to Google, as both are providing a lot of services showing user generated content the Chinese government wants to keep in check.

      The limitations don’t apply to the technology itself. Meta could sell the Quest in China, but would have to provide local versions of their services considered compliant. Or they could partner with a Chinese company, have them offer the same hardware/OS and basic software, but with separate user management and content handling. Which they already did with the Oculus Go produced by Xiaomi and sold there with Xiaomi services, and planned to do again with Tencent.

  • Hussain X

    I think LG is unhappy that Meta will now allow more headset manufacturers to use Meta Horizon OS. LG maybe wanted to be the only 3rd party manufacturer to compete on the high end “to create a competitor to Apple Vision Pro”. Competition & choice is always good for consumers.

    Talking of LG, I write this comment as a huge fan of the LG V20, the last flagship phone which has a rare advanced technology that allows battery to be easily swapped out as it’s not sealed in. I do hope we get such a VR headset in the future so I can use the headset a lot more without worrying about degrading battery health due to unnecessary use since it can just be easily swapped out (& I’m hopefull thanks to the EU).

    • ViRGiN

      > rare advanced technology that allows battery to be easily swapped
      sadly, kids with their powerbanks dont mind it.

      swappable batteries are the only thing guaranteeing all-day battery life.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      I seriously doubt that LG wanted this XR cooperation to stay exclusive. Everybody is facing Apple/Google transitioning user bases counting billions, by extending existing 2D use cases with thousands of apps as leverage. Whoever wants to compete needs to grow fast with as many partners on their side as possible to attract users and developers.

      The report now suggesting Amazon as a possible partner seem strange, given that Amazon only uses older Android versions on budget devices subsidized by payed Amazon services. These sell a lot, attracting Android ports, but that doesn’t help with a high end XR HMD for a completely different user group. Amazon also hasn’t shown any XR ambitions.

      It’s much more likely that LG will switch over to Android XR, now that negotiations for Quest PlayStore access have failed and Meta positioned Horizon OS against Android XR. Both platforms demanding all software sales shuts the door for those trying to stay open, and with LG targeting users of their high end phones, Android XR is better suited. Horizon OS HMDs are expected from Asus as an established brand for dedicated gaming devices, and Lenovo, which won’t face competition from Meta HMDs on their Chinese home market. Horizon OS may stay limited to similar cases not needing PlayStore access, which excludes LG.