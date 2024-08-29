The competitive landscape has undoubtedly changed with the entrance of Apple Vision Pro earlier this year, raising questions where Meta is headed next with its XR efforts. A recent report from The Information maintains the company is now considering a mixed reality device resembling “a bulky pair of glasses,” codenamed ‘Puffin’.

Citing two Meta employees, the report maintains the headset currently under consideration is a slim and light mixed reality device that would serve as an alternative to larger headsets, such as the current Quest line, which thus far has “limited consumer appeal,” The Information reports.

While still in early stages, Puffin could release as soon as 2027, the report maintains, noting that it won’t be an augmented reality headset, but rather use pancake lenses, which are used in conjunction with VR displays.

Notably, such form factor would suggest the inclusion of micro displays similar to those seen in Bigscreen Beyond, the slim PC VR headset from the studio behind Bigscreen Beta.

Seemingly taking a page out of Apple’s playbook with Vision Pro, it’s said the headset will also omit Touch controllers, as it would primarily rely on hand and eye-tracking for input.

Additionally, it’s reported Puffin would offload weight from the user’s head with the use of “External Processing Puck and Battery.”

This follows a report last year the rebuked rumors that Quest Pro 2, which would be positioned to compete with Vision Pro, was cancelled. At the time, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth said “don’t believe everything you read.”

However, just a few days ago, a fresh report from The Information claimed the supposed Quest Pro 2 had indeed been cancelled by Meta, specified in the report as being codenamed ‘La Jolla’.

While we’re hoping to learn more about Puffin at Meta Connect in late September, it’s more likely the event will focus on revealing Quest 3S, which is rumored to be the company’s next affordable headset, ostensibly supplanting Quest 2.

We’re also hoping to hear about the release of its fleet of third-party Quest-like headsets running HorizonOS, which will include partners ASUS, Lenovo, and Xbox.