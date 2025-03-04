Rockstar Games announced it’s acquiring Video Games Deluxe, the Sydney-based studio behind L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files (2017) and the shelved Quest port of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004).

The details of the acquisition haven’t been made public, however Rockstar says in a press statement that Video Games Deluxe has now been renamed to ‘Rockstar Australia’, and will “continue [its] efforts to make the best games possible.”

In addition to those VR ports, Video Games Deluxe is best known for its work on hit detective game L.A. Noire (2011), as well as the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (2021) compilation, which brought GTA III (2001), GTA: Vice City (2002) and GTA: San Andreas to mobile and modern consoles.

Shortly before the compilation’s re-release in late 2021 though, Rockstar and Meta (then Facebook) announced they were working to port GTA: San Andreas (2004) to Quest 2, which was slated to be led by Video Games Deluxe.

Rockstar never publicly announced Video Games Deluxe was involved, likely owing to the fact the port was cancelled shortly thereafter, however in a 2020 job listing the studio tipped its hand by announcing it was creating a “AAA open world title in VR” for Rockstar.

As a long-time support studio for Rockstar, the acquisition likely won’t change much for any potential revival of GTA: San Andreas for Quest. After years of silence, Meta confirmed with IGN in August 2024 the project was put “on hold indefinitely.”

  • Peter vasseur

    Everyone who though gta ss was ever going to run on a game q2 standalone was smoking.

    • VRDeveloper

      It's very plausible, did you know that GTA San Andreas has ridiculous specifications? It would certainly be one of the lightest games that Meta quest 2 would have. And I'm not even being ironic, you think it would be heavy because the game design is perfect.. so it's not an ugly game, even after decades, but is very, very light..

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    This of course requires a huge dose of hopium, but maybe Sony changing their PSVR2 strategy mid 2024, now selling the HMD in way larger numbers thanks to a more reasonable price, changed Rockstar's mind regarding hybrid games.

    GTA 6 would probably be too far in its development to start adding a VR mode now. But Sony briefed developers in August 2021 about their new hybrid strategy, and Rockstar as a major player might have known before. So it's possible that they designed GTA 6 to be playable in VR, then backed down from actually releasing a VR capable version after the disappointing launch and sales of PSVR2, and now again consider finishing it.

    Which is where a studio known for the VR version of L.A. Noire, published by Rockstar, also experienced with GTA from both the never realized San Andreas port for Quest and the GTA Trilogy on the performance restricted Android and iOS platforms requiring extra optimization, would come in handy. Already familiar with the franchise, working with Rockstar and translating flat games to VR, they'd be able to enter the project quickly and contribute a lot of polish based on their experience.

    I wouldn't bet on that happening, and just based on sales potential Rockstar is probably more interested in their mobile ports. But no doubt GTA 6 playable in VR would provide an incredible boost for PSVR2 and VR in general, so maybe Sony now finally trying to make PSVR2 a success also provided some extra motivation in the form of money, promotion or something similar.

    • VRDeveloper

      "hopium" That's funny.. very true.