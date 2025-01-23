Samsung Unpacked didn’t have any big XR revelations this year, although the South Korean tech giant has finally shown off the near-final version of its Android XR headset, codenamed Project Moohan.

We went hands-on with Moohan at the headset’s unveiling last month, the company’s upcoming mixed reality headset built on the newly announced Android XR platform.

At this year’s Unpacked, we were holding out hopes to see a more detailed look at Project Moohan and maybe even controllers, which so far haven’t made an appearance. We were also hoping to confirm rumors of a device reportedly aiming to rival Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.

While none of those things materialized, Samsung did show off a near-final version of Moohan, safely positioned out of reach. So no demos beyond those early, closed door hands-ons allowed last month. Check out the video below, courtesy of The Verge:

Drawing design and software cues from Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro, the device features a rigid strap, eye-tracking, pancake lenses, and ergonomic design, which we thought was pretty close to Quest Pro in terms of comfort.

Though not as advanced as its competitors in field-of-view or lens quality, Moohan excels in AI integration. Powered by Google’s Gemini AI, the headset offers real-time contextual assistance, memory retention, and immersive functionality, making it a significant contender in the MR space.

Moohan is expected to launch sometime this year (and hopefully have an actual name). In the meantime, you can learn more about Project Moohan in our detailed hands-on, which discusses everything from our impressions of the hardware to its integration of Android XR.