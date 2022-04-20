Veteran developer Schell Games, behind well known VR titles like I Expect You to Die and Until You Fall, announced today it has signed with Meta to deliver three new Quest games in the next two years.

Schell Games is one of VR’s most experienced developers, with at least seven titles under its belt, including some very well known in the VR space like I Expect You to Die and Until You Fall.

And though Schell Games released its latest game, I Expect You to Die 2, less than a year ago and is currently in development of Among Us VR, the studio is committing to developing even more VR games.

Today during the Quest Gaming Showcase, Schell Games announced it has partnered with Meta to deliver three “brand new titles” to Quest over the next two years. Though specifics of the deal weren’t revealed, presumably Meta will act as the publisher behind all three titles (which likely means the company will provide funding and other assistance).

“In 2016, we released I Expect You To Die—our first original title to land on the Oculus Rift. Over the past eight years, we’ve released or recently announced several additional titles for Meta Platforms,” said Jesse Schell, CEO of Schell Games. “We are grateful for the partnership we have built with the team at Meta and the way their work has helped developers like us grow in the VR industry.”

Though there’s no info at this time on what the studio might be cooking up for those three unannounced Quest games, we’ve got some good guesses.

I Expect You to Die and its sequel have been pretty well received over the years, making a third entry a pretty safe bet for the studio. Less sure—but something we’d love to see—is a sequel to Until You Fall, a criminally underrated VR melee combat game that’s been begging for a broader scope since the very beginning. Though the game wasn’t a blockbuster when it first launched on PC VR, Schell Games eventually brought it to Quest where it has done pretty well since… well enough that the studio just recently gave the game its first major update (which added two-handed weapons) in quite some time.

As for the third unannounced title… what do you think (or hope) it might be? A sequel? A brand new IP? Let us know in the comments below!