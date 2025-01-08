Researchers at Cornell University have developed ‘MouseGoggles’, a miniature VR headset with eye-tracking for mice, which was used to study complex behaviors during neural recordings.

Traditional small-animal VR systems have been limited by their size, immersivity, and lack of advanced features such as eye-tracking. With MouseGoggles, which was the subject of a recently published paper, Cornell researchers hoped to gain greater insight into the mouse brain, which has been the gold standard model for behavioral and neurological studies.

Researchers validated the study by recording neural activity in the visual cortex, showing that the images were presented clearly and effectively. They also found that the VR headset created an immersive experience, as demonstrated by hippocampal recordings, reward-based learning tests, and fear responses to virtual looming objects.

Led by by Chris Schaffer, professor of biomedical engineering in Cornell Engineering, and Ian Ellwood, assistant professor in neurobiology and behavior in the College of Arts and Sciences, the team also hopes to facilitate broader adoption of VR methods in neuroscience research.

“It’s a rare opportunity, when building tools, that you can make something that is experimentally much more powerful than current technology, and that is also simpler and cheaper to build,” postdoctoral researcher Matthew Isaacson told Cornell Chronicle. “It’s bringing more experimental power to neuroscience, and it’s a much more accessible version of the technology, so it could be used by a lot more labs.”

Notably, MouseGoggles were built using low-cost, off-the-shelf components, including smartwatch displays and tiny lenses, to create a compact system. The mini VR headset also relied on widely-available tools such as Godot game engine and a Raspberry Pi 4, which the team rigged with a split-screen display driver.

Ultimately, the team’s work could lead to more interest in creating lightweight, standalone headsets for larger rodents, such as tree shrews and rats. As it is, MouseGoggles are a fixed-head experience that relies on a a ball-shaped treadmill to create the illusion of movement. Researchers also hope to add sensory features like taste and smell, making the VR experience even more immersive.

“I think five-sense virtual reality for mice is a direction to go for experiments where we’re trying to understand these really complicated behaviors, where mice are integrating sensory information, comparing the opportunity with internal motivational states, like the need for rest and food, and then making decisions about how to behave,” Schaffer told Cornell Chronicle.

  • Nevets

    Animal cruelty is no lighthearted matter. Imagine when aliens finally visit earth and start experimenting on us.

    • Alex Soler

      HUMANS: But those are inferior species
      ALIENS: So you are

      • No such thing as aliens.
        At least any that we can interface with.
        Wayyy too far away.

        • Alex Soler

          Because you know ;-)

    • xyzs

      If you even thanked a doctor for a treatment that helped you and was approved thanks to prior animal testing (all of them…) or if you eat any meat or animal based product regularly, I hope you will swallow your hypocrite tongue.

      What cruelty is there in making a Mouseculus Quest ?

      • Michael Speth

        "if you even thankedor a doctor for a treatment that helped you and was approved thanks to prior animal testing "

        Allopathy is a religion that believes by poisioning the body that somehow it will heal the body. So your assumption is incorrect, by torturing animals, they will not be able to help humans.

        Traditional Chinese Medicine has 5,000 years of history healing humans where the focus is ALWAYS on living humans. The chinese discovered the humans are electrical 5,000 years ago and even to this day, Allopathy does not address human electricity in health, it is completetly ignored other than hooking your up to an ECG to monitor your heart's electrical pulses.

  • namekuseijin

    smallest VR yet and ofc it's tethered…

  • NotMikeD

    They also found that the VR headset created an immersive experience, as demonstrated by … fear responses to virtual looming objects.

    What sort of monster drops a poor mouse into MADiSON VR??

  • Michael Speth

    The problem with Science is that it is a religion and they believe by torturing lesser animals that they will discover knowlege about nature. Because it is religion, they will never be able to prove anything, they will only have their superstitous opinions about why/how nature works.

  • Jian Kim

    Sometimes when I do VR demonstrations, kids want to try it out, but I've been worried because the Quest is only adult-sized. Now that VR devices have been successfully miniaturized, I hope they'll develop even further and come out with VR devices for elementary school students.
    Thinking about it further… VR is characterized by a virtual reality that seems real, but if we show it to kids before they grow up enough to clearly distinguish between reality and unreality, they might be confused. So I imagine a futuristic vision where we may need to refrain from using them at least until our children are old enough to clearly recognize the real world we were born into.

  • Alex Soler

    Well, sorry to tell you that cosmology does not say that at all ;-). In fact, cosmology tells you that just the oposite is very possible. Since the nearest star is about 4 light years, it would take only 40 years for an advanced civilization to send an intergenerational ship from one system to another. No light speed needed, only 1/10 of speed of light, so no current physics broken. If you want to travel from point to point of the galaxy, that's 100.000 light years in diameter, 1.000.000 years. In less than 2 milion years you can send probes to any system and colinize best candidates. So either we are alone in the galaxy, or we could potentially receive a visit in any moment. Just do the math ;-)
    (Sorry for the total offtopic; let's say we could do a nice VR simulation of this)