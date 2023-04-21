SenseGlove, a Netherlands-based creator of XR haptic gloves, has secured €3.25 million (~$3.5 million) in a series A funding round, something the company says will be used to accelerate its enterprise-focused SenseGlove Nova haptic gloves.

The funding round was led by Dutch venture capital firm Lumaux, bringing the company’s total outside investment to around €5.5 million (~$6 million). Previous rounds included investors Forward.One and Value Creation Capital.

The company says the investment will be used to continue development on its haptic SenseGlove Nova gloves and to develop new products. It will also be used to open an office in the US.

SenseGlove’s haptic gloves are said to let users interact in VR naturally and train muscle memory by providing the feeling of size, stiffness, and impacts of virtual objects. The company’s technology has been used in a range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and training.

The company’s haptic gloves provide a combination of force and vibrotactile feedback and wireless compact design that primarily appeals to enterprise.

SenseGlove has provided its haptic gloves to firms such as Airbus, Scania, Honda, Cambridge University, TNO, Fraunhofer, and Siemens. In all, the company has worked with over 500 partners, including Volkswagen, P&G, and the Royal Dutch Army.

While squarely an enterprise-focused XR peripheral, SenseGlove Nova is also available for purchase through the company website. For small quantities, Nova regularly sells for €5,000 (~$5,400), however the company notes that larger quantities can cost less when contacted directly.

If you want to know more about how SenseGlove Nova works, Road to VR content partners Cas and Chary VR went hands-on with the gloves in 2021.