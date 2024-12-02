Leopoly, the studio behind PC VR modeling software Shapelab (2023), has launched a new version built specifically for Quest headsets.

Called Shapelab Lite, the polygon-based 3D modeling app is now in early access for Quest 3, Quest 3S and Quest Pro.

Shapelab Lite offers up many of the core features of the PC VR app’s toolset, targeting its intuitive sculpting tools at beginners, hobbyists, and professionals seeking a standalone 3D modeling solution.

Key features include a polygon mesh-based framework for precision modeling, dynamic topology for flexible detail adjustments, and user-friendly controls for creating 3D assets like props and characters.

“Shapelab Lite represents a significant step forward in making professional-grade 3D modeling accessible to everyone,” said Daniel Andrassy, Chief Product Officer of Shapelab. “We’re excited to bring the core features of Shapelab PCVR to standalone VR users, empowering a new wave of creators. This is just the beginning of what we envision for the future of Shapelab Lite. As an early-access software, we’re actively listening to user feedback to guide future updates and ensure the app meets the needs of our community, keeping in mind the capabilities and constraints of a device with lower processing power compared to the PC version.”

You can find Shapelab Lite on the Horizon Store for Quest 3/S/Pro, priced at $15.