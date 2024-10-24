‘Shattered’ is a Mixed Reality Escape Room That Aims to Thrill, Coming to Quest 3 in December

PlaySide Studios, developer behind the upcoming Quest 3 party game Dumb Ways: Free for All, announced it’s releasing a psychological thriller on later this year that turns your physical space into a mixed reality escape room.

Called Shattered, the single-player MR game promises to turn your living room into a labyrinth of escape rooms and mind-bending puzzles.

“Investigate and alter memories to bend reality itself to your will as you collect evidence to expose the secrets of Greyvale and escape to safety,” the studio says.

Coming to Quest 3 and Quest 3S in December, Shattered is slated to use your floor, ceiling, and walls to pull objects and characters from memories into your own playspace, which you use to find the clues and solve puzzles.

Here’s how the studio describes the action:

Step into the shoes of Jessica, a private investigator tasked with uncovering the dark secrets of a twisted mental health facility. This MR adventure transforms your living space into a dynamic playground, letting you interact with your environment in unprecedented ways. Navigate through eerie vignettes filled with intricate puzzles and unsettling scenarios, all while exploring Jessica’s fragmented memories.

Developed by PlaySide Studios and published by Meta’s in-house Oculus Publishing arm, we can expect the game on Quest 3, Quest 3S and Quest Pro sometime this December.

You can wishlist Shattered now on the Horizon Store.