Skydance’s Behemoth (2024) launched last week across all major VR headsets with the proviso from the studio was planning patches to address a variety of performance and gameplay issues.

Developer Skydance Games says we can expect a patch on December 12th, 2024 covering issues experienced across all platforms, which includes Quest 2/3/Pro, PSVR 2, and PC VR headsets via the Horizon Store (Meta only) and Steam.

While we didn’t notice any of the outstanding bugs in our full review on Quest 3, where we gave Skydance’s Behemoth a resounding [8.5/10] for satisfying physics-based combat, immersive visuals, and dynamic locomotion mechanics—some users have noted some fairly pernicious issues, which the studio seems to be addressing now.

Notably, some of the biggest fixes include critical bugs in boss fights, better refining enemy AI gameplay and pathing, and overall stability performance (full list below).

This comes in addition to a “Day 0 Patch” released at launch on December 5th which includes visual fixes on PSVR 2, including awkwardly positioned arms and texture anomalies, and some others across Quest, including clipping weapons, issues with boss progression, and less-than-sharp boot screens.

Here’s the full list of fixes coming on December 12th as mentioned by the studio in a recent post on X:

All Platforms

Continued efforts to adjust game environments as needed.

Refinement of audio artifacts and sound improvements when reported.

Robust improvements to performance and stability with further optimization.

Ongoing efforts to balance and refine enemy AI gameplay and pathing.

Constant improvements to UI and menus.

Setting pixel density at 150 can cause performance and graphical issues.

Enemy “feet sliding” animation when approaching the player.

Sister Superior spin attack does not move far enough towards the player.

Sister Superior has an unused VO line directing the player to “Restrain her with your grapple.”

Need to fix speedrun cinematic timing issues as discovered.

Helmets can break into untextured assets.

Enemy archer attack alignment will be improved.

Loading screen information may not display the correct destination.

Instances of hand jitter when grabbing rope and using climbing posts.

There are floating items in Trapper’s cell.

Major General gameplay is receiving improved balancing.

Player may experience an insta-death issue when touching Shacklehide’s feet.

Tooltip for difficulty change not displaying correctly.

Levers may have inconsistent movement and behavior.

Player may be unable to move for 3-4 seconds after climbing rot wall in act before Shakehide.

The rot area around the corrupt growths cannot be grabbed and passes through user hands.

Quest 3/3s

Some players may experience invisible boss targets, making progression difficult.

In-game controller images may not match the platform.

Game version does not display when entering the game.

Fix issue during Dreddstag fight that can push the player inside the Behemoth mesh.

Player can clip through Shacklehide’s leg while dashing up.

Update is needed for Front End & Options Menus for new haptics.

PSVR 2