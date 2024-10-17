‘Skydance’s Behemoth’ Gets First Quest 3 Trailer Ahead of December Release

By
Scott Hayden
-
5

Skydance’s Behemoth is coming to all major VR headsets in December, promising to be one of the biggest VR game releases this year. Now we got a peek at the game running on Quest 3, and it’s really looking the part.

Initially targeting a November 14th release, developer Skydance Games announced last month that it was delaying Behemoth to December 5th to give the team more time to polish what’s been couched as its next “AAA” VR title.

Launching across Quest 2/3/ProPSVR 2, and PC VR, Behemoth promises loads of exploration, combat, environmental puzzles, and plenty of hard-won VR-native design pioneered in the studio’s most successful VR game, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

SEE ALSO
Veteran VR Studio nDreams Announces Layoffs Amid "challenging VR games market"

While we’ve had a steady stream of trailers over the past four months, all of them ostensibly focused on PSVR 2 gameplay and gameplay captured on PC. To boot, the studio has only ever shown the game working on PSVR 2 and PC VR (via Quest 3) across its various demos.

We’re of course saving judgement for whenever the studio shows off native Quest 3 support in the wild, although it could easily shape up to be one of the most important releases this year alongside Batman: Arkham Shadow and Metro Awakening.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Samukis

    I really like the scale of this game. Doesnt look like an AAA but it really gets my attention with those giant monsters

    • NL_VR

      How does AAA look like ?
      When i think of AAA i think of boring, janky shit with an "agenda" which infested flatscreen "AAA Games"

      • STL

        Playing “AAA VR” every day on a Quest 3 connected by Wifi 6E to RTX 4090 PC with modded Skyrim VR.

  • ViRGiN

    This looks far more advanced than HL Alyx which is a babysitter game designed for people missing a limb.

  • STL

    This is PC VR on a Quest 3? No way this is directly rendered on Quest 3!