‘Skydance’s Behemoth’ Gets First Quest 3 Trailer Ahead of December Release

Skydance’s Behemoth is coming to all major VR headsets in December, promising to be one of the biggest VR game releases this year. Now we got a peek at the game running on Quest 3, and it’s really looking the part.

Initially targeting a November 14th release, developer Skydance Games announced last month that it was delaying Behemoth to December 5th to give the team more time to polish what’s been couched as its next “AAA” VR title.

Launching across Quest 2/3/Pro, PSVR 2, and PC VR, Behemoth promises loads of exploration, combat, environmental puzzles, and plenty of hard-won VR-native design pioneered in the studio’s most successful VR game, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

While we’ve had a steady stream of trailers over the past four months, all of them ostensibly focused on PSVR 2 gameplay and gameplay captured on PC. To boot, the studio has only ever shown the game working on PSVR 2 and PC VR (via Quest 3) across its various demos.

We’re of course saving judgement for whenever the studio shows off native Quest 3 support in the wild, although it could easily shape up to be one of the most important releases this year alongside Batman: Arkham Shadow and Metro Awakening.