Sony unveiled a new location-based entertainment (LBE) concept based on The Last of Us game and TV franchise. While it looks ripe for VR arcades, it appears to be skipping VR headsets altogether for an array of large format LED panels.

The concept, which is currently being shown at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, is said to combine “the latest technologies including Sony’s Crystal LED panels, engaging audio, haptics, scent and atmospherics with interactive PlayStation game content.”

Much like the older CAVE (cave automatic virtual environment) setups, which use projectors instead of headsets, The Last of Us LBE concept experience allows a group of users to explore the infected tunnels below Seattle, which is plagued by a fungal infection that’s turned the world’s population into monsters.

The trailer gives us a few clues how the company hopes to do this, showing off a group of users carrying flashlights and weapons, the latter of which appear to be tracked by SteamVR base stations via HTC Vive tracking pucks.

According to a press release, Sony says it’s currently “exploring ways to expand the value of content IP by developing a proof-of-concept for location-based entertainment with various technologies such as video, audio, and haptics to provide creators with new avenues for expression.”

“This is still in the proof of concept phase,” Neil Druckmann said, studio head of Naughty Dog and co-creator of The Last of Us. “But this new and incredible technology allows us to immerse all of your senses.”

Sony hasn’t said whether it’s actually rolling out The Last of Us experience, or where, however a good bet would be its Sony’s new Wonderverse destination in Chicago, which showcases both VR and non-VR entertainment for Sony IP such as Jumanji, Ghostbusters, Uncharted, and Zombieland.

While Sony has turned a few of its most recognizable IP into VR entertainment experiences over the years, there may be a few reasons behind the CAVE-style setup.

Although undoubtedly expensive to create, a headset-less experience could allow for a much quicker user onboarding process, since participants don’t need to go through tutorials on how to fit into headsets or wear haptic gear. More quickly moving the paying public through the experience is nice, but so is the overall reduction in downtime, such as equipment checks and sanitization, which is a constant part of the VR arcade workflow.

Then again, it could also be just a big commercial for Sony’s Crystal LED panel tech, giving CES-goers something to talk about (present company included).