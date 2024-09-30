Co-op Shooter ‘Starship Troopers: Continuum’ is Coming to Quest and PSVR 2 in October, Trailer Here

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and XR Games, the studio behind Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded (2024) and upcoming shooter Zombie Army VR, today announced Starship Troopers: Continuum, an online multiplayer shooter that brings you back to the Arachnid infested wasteland.

Teased last week by the ’90s film actor Casper Van Dien, today we learned just what VR plans Sony has for its Starship Trooper franchise.

The studios today announced Starship Troopers: Continuum, which is slated to arrive on Quest 2 and 3 on October 17th, and PSVR 2 on October 31st.

1 of 3

What’s more, Van Dien is reprising his role as ‘Johnny Rico’ in Starship Troopers: Continuum, which is set 25 years after the Battle of Klendathu, where Rico got his first taste of battle against the giant Arachnid inhabitants.

“The war between the Federation and the Arachnid is deadlocked, but the planet Janus-4 holds a secret that threatens to tip the balance of the war; The Continuum,” the studios say.

In Starship Troopers: Continuum you take on the role of an experimental soldier, called a PsyCommander, giving you advanced psychic powers. Additionally, the game promises three-player online squad-based combat, 20+ weapons, and of course the return of big, nasty bugs—boss battles included.