Co-op Shooter ‘Starship Troopers: Continuum’ is Coming to Quest and PSVR 2 in October, Trailer Here

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and XR Games, the studio behind Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded (2024) and upcoming shooter Zombie Army VR, today announced Starship Troopers: Continuum, an online multiplayer shooter that brings you back to the Arachnid infested wasteland.

Teased last week by the ’90s film actor Casper Van Dien, today we learned just what VR plans Sony has for its Starship Trooper franchise.

The studios today announced Starship Troopers: Continuum, which is slated to arrive on Quest 2 and 3 on October 17th, and PSVR 2 on October 31st.

What’s more, Van Dien is reprising his role as ‘Johnny Rico’ in Starship Troopers: Continuum, which is set 25 years after the Battle of Klendathu, where Rico got his first taste of battle against the giant Arachnid inhabitants.

“The war between the Federation and the Arachnid is deadlocked, but the planet Janus-4 holds a secret that threatens to tip the balance of the war; The Continuum,” the studios say.

In Starship Troopers: Continuum you take on the role of an experimental soldier, called a PsyCommander, giving you advanced psychic powers. Additionally, the game promises three-player online squad-based combat, 20+ weapons, and of course the return of big, nasty bugs—boss battles included.

  • ii

    KILL EM ALL! (All 5 of them)

  • Mateusz Jakubczyk

    I see XR Games, I say pass. After what they did with Hitman 3 Reloaded, I probably won't trust them anymore…

  • Another generic sci-fi shooter ….
    And ILMI apparently refuses to acknowledge Quest 3 …
    Downpour Interactive ["Onward"] is deafening in their silence ….
    GTASAVR on indefinite hold ….
    Ready At Dawn dissolved ….
    Yeah, everything's juuuust fine in Meta software land ….
    []^ (

  • NotMikeD

    The most offensive part is seeing that screenshot recreating a moment from the Half-Life: Alyx trailer nearly five years later that looks roughly 1/3 as nice. Aaaand the race to the mobile-only VR hardware bottom continues..

    • Runesr2

      Agreed, when seeing the dreaded Meta Quest logo all hope was lost – or close. And then a very cheap price. Red flags all over, sadly.

      • NotMikeD

        Even seeing something like health bars ticking down on the enemies told me what I needed to know in .2 seconds; this looks to be coming from the school of thought of a mobile arcade game rather than something immersive and designed for VR. You know what didn't have health bars? Helldivers 2. And that isn't even design for total immersion..

    • VRDeveloper

      The problem is not Hardware, it's a general problem of the North American industry, American intellectual productivity is in crisis, you can ask any gamer who has a PS5, if he is happy with the lacquered games in recent years, our cinephiles if they are happy with now days movies etc..

      It's a bad time to entertainment in general, but attributing this to hardware limitations is pathetic, the biggest games in the history of video games were born in the midst of hardware limitations.

      This is an Intelectual problem.

      • NotMikeD

        I appreciate what you're trying to say but I don't think I can agree with it. If the handful of scenes in this trailer gave me any confidence that this game would make me feel a sense of presence, like I'm somewhat believably in the presence of these huge bugs from the movies, that's all it would have to do to hype me through the roof. But it can't with mobile graphics, no realistic shaders or lighting, with health bars ticking down all of the screen, etc.. You may say it sounds superficial, but those little things at the margin absolutely dictate how present and immersed we feel in these worlds, especially when they're as well reaslised as in Lone Echo's or Alyx's worlds.

        I just can't agree with your point when I look at how releases like Lone Echo 1 & 2, Stormland, Robo Recall, Asgard's Wrath (1!), Brass Tactics, Half-Life: Alyx, etc.. all dropped off a cliff when focus shifted to the Quest. These studios used to push the boundaries of how interactive entertainment could make us feel present in digital worlds. Now the only place to chase that dragon is via UEVR mods of high production-value games.

        • Michael Speth

          100% VR is #1 about immersion. There are still titles today that give us this. GT7 is really amazing. It feels 100% realistic especially when having the proper wheel and pedals.

          I think we need more hybrid games. Look at "The Midnight Walk". It is a prime example of a new game that looks amazing and is hybrid. I think we need more. This is how we can get 1st class graphics in VR (with zero pandering to meta).

          Instead of this garbage meta port of Starship troopers (the movie version is the worst version of ST anyways), we should be getting Helldiver 2 VR support. That would blow away any of these garbage tier meta ports that we are getting now.

        • VRDeveloper

          I completely agree with what you said, I fully support it. I also think that whenever a game gets ported to the Meta Quest, it launches with poor graphics, and you can't feel any immersion at all.

          The thing is, despite the limitations, the console is capable of delivering good graphics, and only a few games have scratched the surface of this potential, like *Red Matter*. It’s undeniable that this title comes extremely close to PCVR titles.

          I understand the frustration when watching the trailers, but the reality is that modern developers are not well trained; there’s something going wrong in the education they’re getting in college. It’s a deep problem, not a superficial one.

          It's common for me to see American developers being afraid to take risks or try to push these consoles to their limits. Companies make games for the Quest as if they were making a simple Android game. And I guarantee you, better results are possible, but it requires high-level talent, and they don’t want to invest.

  • VRDeveloper

    Investors need to understand one thing: Players are not idiots. If you want to make money with games, you need to make a good game

    It is evident that they want to surf the success of Helldivers 2, the difference is that Helldivers is a project made with passion. This trailer shows that the studio probably doesn't know what stage the VR industry is in, or the budget was inadequate

    In my view, this same idea, in the hands of a studio like Skydance for example, would get 50 million dollars easily.

    • philingreat

      It's made by the same studio that developed Hitman 3 Reloaded.

      • VRDeveloper

        That explains everything..

  • Michael Speth

    Another PS2 game gets a VR port

  • Sofian

    It's the Oculus Go version I guess.

  • Andrey

    [Insert Michael Scott's "Oh God no!" meme video here]

    When I was commenting under an article with this game's teaser a couple of days ago, I actually never though about two things.
    1. That this game will have a Quest version (because even in the teaser actor used PSVR2 and I believe Sony has rights for the movie adaptation too)
    2. That someone actually let XR Games create anything else in general and in VR particularly after what they did with Hitman 3 Reloaded. I assume it was done way before the release of Hitman, so Sony did the same mistake as IO Intereactive hiring them.

    Oh boy, it was my huge mistake. It is situation when everything went completely wrong. When PSVR2 is dead for quite some time, instead of reanimation attempt by creating a good PSVR2-only Starship Troopers experience (with "EVEN MORE BUGS ON THE SCREEN ON PS5 PRO!" for example), they decided to go the Quest route – and in general with cartoonish style to add.

    They could literally just ask Offworld to create a VR mode for their game, because even with all of Extermination's problems it's still LIGHTYEARS better than what was shown in that trailer.

    Why, just why? I am really starting to loose it. Is it really so hard to do it right at least once?…

  • Andrew Jakobs

    No Steam-VR? It even says 'captured on PC' in one of the parts. Also no Pico. That's a big shame.

  • kool

    I agree with all opinions stated and am still excited. I gave up on what I wanted and except VR for what it is right now!

  • gothicvillas

    Loved the movie. I wish game was less cartoony but more like HL Alyx. Starship Troopers could be an awesome VR game if done right

  • ShaneMcGrath

    Co-op ehhh I'm out.
    If it was a full single player game with added co-op I'd be all for it but co-op only is a dead end, You want to go back and play the game a few years later? Too bad no one else is playing it.