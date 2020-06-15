‘Star Wars: Squadrons’ to Support PSVR & PC VR at Launch This Fall, Trailer Here

Star Wars: Squadrons is an upcoming first-person dog fighter that’s set to release on PC and consoles this fall. As luck would have it, both PSVR and PC VR owners will also be able to play the game when it arrives.

The game was first discovered on Friday due to a leak by Xbox.com, and was later formally confirmed by EA a few hours later with the promise of a trailer reveal, scheduled for today. At the time, there was no indication that we’d be getting a full-fledged VR Star Wars game.

According to the game’s website, you can:

Compete in intense 5v5 dogfights, unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles, and take off in a thrilling Star Wars™ single-player story. Immerse yourself in the pilot’s seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars™: Squadrons in virtual reality (VR) on PlayStation®4 and PC with cross-play support.

Created by EA’s Motive Studios, the Star Wars dog fighting game is said to take place after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983), letting you take part in both a campaign and multiplayer modes.

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to launch on October 2nd for $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders are now available.

Although there’s no word on precisely which PC VR headsets it will support, it’s likely we’ll see the standard mix of SteamVR headsets.

This news is breaking. Check back for more soon.