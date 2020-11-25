The Steam Autumn Sale is here, running today through December 1st, 2020. With it comes rare discounts on top VR games like Half-Life: Alyx (2020) and Boneworks (2019), and heaps more popular VR titles, just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you’re looking to jump into some new VR content, you’re in luck: Steam’s Autumn Sale is here and offering discounts as high as 84% on VR and VR-supported titles.

Half-Life: Alyx on Sale

Valve’s VR masterpiece Half-Life: Alyx is on sale for only the third time since its release earlier this year, with a tasty 25% discount bringing the game to $45 compared to the usual $60. If you somehow have waited until now to pick up the game, check out why we gave it a 10 out of 10 in our full review.

Boneworks on Sale

If you make your way through Alyx and still haven’t had enough, the Half-Life-esque Boneworks is also on sale for only the second time since its release back in December, 2019. There you’ll enjoy a 20% discount, bring the price to $24 compared to the usual $30. Check out our review of the game’s campaign component here. There’s also a discount available on the ‘Bonebundle’, which includes the game and a digital copy of its excellent soundtrack.

Plenty More Where That Came From

In addition to discounts on these two titles, there’s literally hundreds more VR games on sale, all of which you can browse here. Here’s a handful of deals that caught our eye:

See any of your favorite games on sale? Share your recommendations in the comments below!