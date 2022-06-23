Tencent, the China-based multinational known for WeChat and a host of mobile games, reportedly announced to staff that was creating a unit dedicated building out its XR offerings.

As reported by Reuters, Tencent allegedly told staff on Monday about the official formation of a unit tasked with building up its XR business, which is said to include both software and hardware projects. The internal XR unit was supposedly launched in secrecy earlier this year.

Tencent Games Global’s Chief Technology Officer Li Shen is said to head the unit, and it will be a wing of its Interactive Entertainment business group. It’s also said the company is aiming to hire over 300 staff members to fill various XR roles.

The report maintains that Tencent founder and chief executive Pony Ma views the XR unit as a passion project, underling the importance of the metaverse by dubbing it in 2020 an “all-real internet.” Tencent has yet to comment on the information alleged in the report.

SEE ALSO
Magic Leap Commits to OpenXR & WebXR Support Later This Year on ML2

This follows continued downsizing by Tencent, first announced in May. At the time, it was said the Shenzhen-based company would reduce its headcount to between 10%-15% this year alone.

At least within China, it seems Tencent is primarily looking to compete with TikTok parent company ByteDance, which acquired Chinese VR headset creator Pico Interactive for an estimated $775 million in August 2021.

However with ByteDance pouring millions into VR developer support, it’s clear the target is a wider launch in Western markets, with the company’s Quest 2 competitor, Pico Neo 3 Link, now available in Europe and coming soon the United States.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • MeowMix

    Reddit VR

  • xyzs

    Good to see competition.
    Can’t wait to see the result of asian rnd vs american rnd to see who wins.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    They should join that other metaverse group which already has some major players, this splintering isn’t going to move it forward. It’s better to have one standard.

    • sebrk

      Maybe you missed it but the world is now back to two fractions: East and West. Something something Putin..Xi…dictatorship…

      This is what the future holds. Two fractions. Just like in the movies. Question is: which one will be the free and open one? Probably none.

      • And that is the irony of it all. Do you support the east with it’s racial enslavement, or the west, with it’s mind-numbing oppressive taxation system? How does one define “free and open” after the collapse of globalization?

  • YOU GET NFTs!
    AND YOU GET NFTS!
    AND YOU GET NFTS!
    AND YOU GET NFTS!
    AND YOU ALL GET YOUR NFTs STOLEN!!!!!