3R Games, the studio behind Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street (2022), revealed the game has sold over 310,000 units on Quest alone.

Announced in an X post last week, the studio says this includes sales across all supported Quest headsets—Quest 2, 3, 3S and Pro. Notably, the game is also available on PSVR 2.

3R Games maintains these are indeed sales, which at its regular price of $20 on Quest puts its theoretical maximum revenue around $6.2 million.

Granted, the game has gone on sale periodically, even going as low as $9 (as it is now), however overall revenue has likely been supplemented by its paid expansion packs. However you slice it, this puts the game’s revenue comfortably in the single-digit millions.

Released in July 2022, Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street offers a good chunk of the immersive breaking and entering of the original flatscreen Thief Simulator (2018), which was developed by Noble Muffins.

In contrast to Thief Simulator VR (2020)which was developed by GameBoom VR and released only on PC VR headsets, Greenview Street focuses solely on the titular neighborhood.

Since the release of Greenview Street, 3R Games has however released a series of paid DLCs, including expansions Richie R. Street, The Motel and Spooky House, as well as a variety of paid skin packs. On Quest, the studio also offers a bundle of the base game and all DLCs, priced at $23.

