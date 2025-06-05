‘Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow’ Brings Acclaimed Stealth Series to All Major VR Headsets This Year

By
Scott Hayden
-
4

The long-awaited next entry into the critically-acclaimed Thief series is coming to all major VR headsets this year, promising to blend the storied franchise’s stealth gameplay with next-gen immersion.

Unveiled during PlayStation’s State of Play, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow puts you in the stealthy boots of a cunning thief who was orphaned by The City’s tyrant, Baron Ulysses Northcrest.

While thievery used to be your only way to survive the mean streets, a legendary artifact holding a legacy from the past dramatically changes your course as you look to expose a sinister conspiracy.

1 of 5
Image courtesy Maze Theory, Vertigo Games
Image courtesy Maze Theory, Vertigo Games
Image courtesy Maze Theory, Vertigo Games
Image courtesy Maze Theory, Vertigo Games
Image courtesy Maze Theory, Vertigo Games

In development by Maze Theory in collaboration with Vertigo Games and Thief (2014) studio Eidos-Montréal, Thief VR appears to be packing in a ton of immersive VR mechanics too, including bow-shooting, climbing, lock-picking, pickpocketing, snuffing out lights, and all manner of stealthy movement to outsmart Northcrest’s forces.

SEE ALSO
Etsy Co-founder is Reportedly Building a Wild Magnifying Glass-like XR Device

Like the original flatscreen games, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is also slated to offer multiple playstyles and paths to your objective.

There’s no precise launch date yet beyond the 2025 release window, although in the meantime you can wishlist Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, and Steam for PC VR headsets.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Gonzax

    Brilliant! I wasn't expecting this. A perfect title for VR if done well.

  • XRC

    PC gamer are ranting about this title with another pair of anti VR articles, unfortunately this is from the UK editor:

    "Thief VR is a huge slap in the face and kick in the teeth for everyone who has been waiting for more than a decade to return to the City"

    • Andrew Jakobs

      I guess they were raving mad when Valve released HL:Alyx…. Haha ..

  • Paul Bellino

    This is an important IP, the original Thief the dark project was revolutionary. The AI could hear and see you. If they spotted a body they would actively hunt you down. The level design was open with many ways to achieve your objective. If you knocked out someone there was a chance they would wake up and alert the other guards. If you knocked out the guards and carried them to water they would drown. It was all about stealth, using water arrows to make shadows to hide in. Even moss arrows in order to soften your foot steps. I hope they use the headsets mic to blow out candles as well as if you are breathing too hard the AI could hear you. If done right this could be a VR gamers dream come true.