‘Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow’ Brings Acclaimed Stealth Series to All Major VR Headsets This Year

The long-awaited next entry into the critically-acclaimed Thief series is coming to all major VR headsets this year, promising to blend the storied franchise’s stealth gameplay with next-gen immersion.

Unveiled during PlayStation’s State of Play, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow puts you in the stealthy boots of a cunning thief who was orphaned by The City’s tyrant, Baron Ulysses Northcrest.

While thievery used to be your only way to survive the mean streets, a legendary artifact holding a legacy from the past dramatically changes your course as you look to expose a sinister conspiracy.

In development by Maze Theory in collaboration with Vertigo Games and Thief (2014) studio Eidos-Montréal, Thief VR appears to be packing in a ton of immersive VR mechanics too, including bow-shooting, climbing, lock-picking, pickpocketing, snuffing out lights, and all manner of stealthy movement to outsmart Northcrest’s forces.

Like the original flatscreen games, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is also slated to offer multiple playstyles and paths to your objective.

There’s no precise launch date yet beyond the 2025 release window, although in the meantime you can wishlist Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, and Steam for PC VR headsets.