Tokyo Game Show (TGS), the annual video game trade fair and convention, is getting set to kick off next week, and with it comes its own digital event space: TGS Digital World, now available on Quest and PC VR headsets.

Now in its fourth year running, TGS Digital World is back, packing in another year of quests, collectibles, and digital booths dedicated to some of the most popular game franchises.



The large-format social space also lets you snap virtual pictures, see upcoming game trailers, and meet up and chat with your fellow players.

This year’s TGS Digital World takes place essentially on the same collection of floating islands as last year, however includes a total of 34 new quests, and new booths from a host of studios, including Survios, SQUARE ENIX, Palworld, MyDearest and more.

While TGS in Tokyo proper takes place from September 26th – 29th, the VR-supported app is live from today until October 6th.

If you’re on Quest, you can download the free app over on the Horizon Store. If you’re joining on PC VR, TGS Digital World can be downloaded via an executable available on the TGS website.

You can also access on flatscreen via both Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as Windows PCs, which you can find on the TGS website linked above.