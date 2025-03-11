‘Township Tale’ Studio Reveals Upcoming Multiplayer Dungeon-crawler Extraction Game ‘Reave’

Alta, the studio behind open-world VRRPG A Township Tale (2021), revealed during the VR Games Showcase today more about its next VR game, a multiplayer dungeon-crawler called Reave.

Previously revealed last year as ‘Project 2’, we now know the game is not only leaning into PvE, but also throwing in PvP for good measure, making for some deadly trips into its loot-filled dungeons.

As an extraction-based game, Reave tasks you with nabbing loot and extracting back to base. It not only pits you against monsters along the way though, but also other teams of adventurers.

Reave doesn’t have a release window yet, and is still in pre-alpha testing, although the studio gave us a fresh look at some early footage that shows off the game’s dungeons, melee interactions, and social spaces.

Alta says it’s targeting Quest 2 and above and PC VR headsets. You can learn more about the game and upcoming testing opportunities over on the game’s Discord (invite link).

