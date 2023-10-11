It feels like every time I try to get friends to have some fun in VR with me, the experience is somehow horribly painful. This time I kept a journal of the entire experience to catalogue the struggles seen by real Quest users every day.

The advent of Quest was supposed to streamline the usage of VR. But what was once friction of complicated hardware and requirements has been replaced with a mess of usability issues that make people not want to come back.

As much fun as I know it is to play VR with my friends, there’s a little part in the back of my mind that dreads it. I’m so used to telling my friends about some fun new VR game we can play together, only to have to drag them through a string of frustrating issues to finally reach the fun I had promised. It’s such a problem that I don’t ask my friends to play anything but the very best looking VR games with me, because the amount of struggle has to be offset by a great experience.

This week when I decided that the newly released Dungeons of Eternity looked good enough that I could convince my friends to give it a shot, that feeling of dread crept in again. I decided from the outset to keep journal of the experience because I knew there would be strife. There always is.

These Aren’t Novices

So let’s set the scene. I asked two of my good friends to play the game with me. Both are life-long hardcore gamers who own multiple consoles, have built their own PCs, and regularly seek out and play the latest non-VR games. Friend 1, let’s call him, has owned multiple PC VR headsets before getting Quest 2. On the other hand, Friend 2 got Quest 2 as their first VR headset.

Both have owned their Quest 2 for more than a year, but neither had used the headset in the last six months (after reading this journey you’ll understand why).

Imagine This, But Without Expert Guidance

And let’s be clear here. I’m a highly experience VR user and know the Quest headsets and their software inside and out. I knew there would be struggles for them, so I anticipated and offered to walk them through the process of getting everything set up. With me there, they skipped any amount of googling for solutions to the issues they encountered. No normal VR user gets the benefit of an expert holding their hand through the process. This is to say: the experience that you read here is the absolute best case scenario—and it was still a struggle.

I knew since they hadn’t used their Quests recently that the headsets would need to get plugged in charged, updated, and controller batteries replaced. I told them both from the outset to make sure this happened before our planned play session (had they not realized they needed their headsets updated, it would have meant our planned play session would have begun with at least 15 minutes of updates, restarts, and game installs). In anticipation of stumbles along the way, I got Friend 1 into voice chat to make the process as seamless as possible. Here’s how that went.

Put on his headset to update. Controllers weren’t working and neither was hand tracking.

Fix: I walked him through the process of using the ‘cursor’ and ‘up volume’ button as a mouse click (an input modality most people in my experience don’t know exists on the headset). I had an inkling that hand-tracking might be disabled on his headset, so I told him to go to Settings and enable it.

Didn’t know where to find settings.

Fix: Told him to “click on the clock” then hit Settings at the top right. Mind you, the Settings ‘button’ at the top right does not have any visual indication that it is in fact, a button. It easily could be mistaken for the label of the panel.

Didn’t know where to find hand-tracking option.

Fix: He wandered through multiple sections of the Settings until finding it

With hand-tracking enabled, it was easier to guide him to the Software Update section of the Settings and have him hit the ‘check for update’ button.

Headset updated and restarted, but controllers still weren’t working.

Fix: I guided him through the process of holding two buttons on the controller to make the power LED flash. Had to tell him where to find the LED on the upper ring of the controller (it’s invisible when not active). Concluded that batteries weren’t charged, so he replaced them.

Now he needed to install the game. He had already purchased it online but couldn’t find it in his headset.

Fix: I told him to find the Store search and pull up the game and click the install button.

As we were going through this process, Friend 1 asked me about Dungeons of Eternity: “is the multiplayer pretty seamless?” I told him I didn’t know because I hadn’t tried multiplayer yet. Drawing upon his past experiences of VR he responded, “I’m guessing the answer is no.”

Installed and Ready to Play, Right?

So we got through the process required just to get the game installed and ready to play. But the issues didn’t end there, and not just for Friend 1 but also for me.

I had the foresight to start a party call in the headset with both friends so we could be in constant communication if when things went wrong. If I hadn’t done this we would have ended up separated, communicating by text or phone while in the headset trying to get all of the following solved, and that would have been far worse.

But when I first sent the party call invite to both friends, Friend 2 joined and I could hear him for a few moments, but then I got dropped out of the call. Friend 1 said he never got a notification to join the call in the first place.

Ok, so I hung up the call and tried again. This time Friend 2 got in and we didn’t get dropped out, but Friend 2 still got no notification about the call. So I walked him through how to find the headset’s notification section, from which he was able to join the party call.

Ok so we’re talking. Now how to get my friends into the game with me? I opened the Quest menu and found my way to the party call where I was able to choose to bring the party to the game lobby. When I clicked the button to do so, both friends got a pop-up asking to travel to the game. “Awesome! Something is going to work!” I thought to myself.

Of course not. All three of us loaded into the game, but we weren’t connected together into a lobby. Ok, well at least we’re all in the game now, so let me try inviting them directly into the game instead of using the party travel system.

I opened the Quest menu, found the ‘invite’ button on the game panel, and when I clicked it, nothing appeared. I knew a list of friends should have appeared, but there was simply nothing. I backed out of the menu and tried again. Nothing appeared. This wasn’t even a blank page… just… air.

Attempting to invite my friends to the game. After the normal invite button was broken I searched for invite buttons elsewhere but didn’t find any | Note: While attempting to retrieve this video from my headset, the Gallery section of the Quest smartphone app bugged out and had to be force-quit before the video would appear.

At this point my friends were getting impatient just standing around in their uncomfortable headsets. So I tell them both to run through the tutorial separately, and we’d all meet up when that was done.

In the meantime, I tried going through the party call interface to pull up each friend’s Quest profile to see if I could invite them that way. This is very standard stuff for every other game platform… navigate to a friend’s profile and click an invite button. But I could only call or message them from there. I also went to the ‘People’ tab in the Quest menu to see if I could find them on my friends list and invite them that way. Nada.

Ok so I quit and relaunched the game. Upon trying the regular invite process again, the invite panel actually appeared!

Can We Play Yet?

They had finished their tutorials, so I sent them both an invite. And get this: it actually worked and they loaded into my lobby! Finally. Finally we’re going to play the game together.

If only.

I told them to drop out of our party chat so we could use in-game spatial audio. But they couldn’t hear me.

Eventually I saw an error pop up in the game, “attempt to login to voice chat timed out.”

Luckily I recalled that the first time I launched the game several days prior it had asked for permission to ‘record audio’. Since I had selected Solo Mode to play the game by myself, I didn’t initially understand why the game would want to ‘record audio’, so I reflexively denied the permission.

That meant when we tried to use in-game chat, it couldn’t connect me. Fixing this meant going into the Settings to find App Permissions, then toggle the microphone permission for the specific game.

Now you might think ‘oh that’s just user error you obviously should have accepted the permission in the first place.’

And yet… no. This was a contextless permission request that goes against every modern guideline. I had opened the game to play it solo, not even thinking of its multiplayer component at the time. The permission was requested after I selected ‘Solo Play’. Why would a game want to ‘record audio’ in a single player mode?

Not only was this the wrong time to ask for the permission, the permission itself is unclear. ‘Record audio’ is very different than ‘transmit your voice for multiplayer chat’. Had the permission asked with that added context, I might have better understood what it was asking and why, even though it had asked at the wrong time.

Ok so the permission is sorted out. Then I had to restart the game. Of course that meant I also had to re-invite them to my lobby. I braced myself for disappointment when I clicked the button for the invite menu… alas, it actually appeared.

Found the Fun

After all of that—maybe 20 or 30 minutes of trying to get it all to work—we were finally standing next to each other in VR and also able to hear one another.

Perhaps the most frustrating part of all of this is how much it hides the magic of VR.

Within minutes, maybe even less then one minute, from launching into a mission together we were laughing together and having an absolute blast just screwing around in the very first room of the very first tutorial mission. Multiplayer VR is magical like that, especially with good friends. But it can be so painful to get there.

And here’s the kicker. Even though we had a really fun time together, the repeated pain of finally getting to the fun burns into the subconscious like a scar that doesn’t go away. It had been more than six months since I was able to convince them to play a VR game together. The next time I ask them to play with me again, I won’t be surprised if they say ‘nah let’s play a flat gam’.

– – — – –

And last but not least, it’s important to point out here that I’m not just ripping on Quest. I’m not saying other VR platforms do social better. I’m saying Quest doesn’t do it well enough.

Am I alone in this or have you had your own nightmares trying to play VR with friends? Drop a line in the comments below.

  • asdpls

    valve software

  • implicator

    I’ve found that the room code system that a lot of VR games have, which are specifically made to bypass Meta/Steam services, are the easiest way to play with friends. Being able to type or tell my friends to type in a six digit code for Phasmophobia or a keyword for Walkabout is much handier than having to fish through external menus.

  • ViRGiN

    > I asked two of my good friends to play the game with me. Both are life-long hardcore gamers who own multiple consoles, have built their own PCs, and regularly seek out and play the latest non-VR games. Friend 1, let’s call him, has owned multiple PC VR headsets before getting Quest 2. On the other hand, Friend 2 got Quest 2 as their first VR headset.

    Such “advanced” users and can’t handle the VR on their own? Sounds like they have more money than basic skills.

    • Ben Lang

      Blaming users for not being able to use a product well enough is a sure-fire strategy for going out of business.

      • ViRGiN

        Were they such savants with PCs instantly after purchase? Or did they take their time and accumulated knowledge what control panel in windows is?

        It’s far from perfect, but it’s constantly evolving. Half the issues here are already solved like updates. Quest even has a feature to periodically turn itself on and check for updates. Software evolves, and games are never finished today, so in theory updates should be a good thing? Just think how crazy people would get if Alyx just got an update on Steam.

        It’s up to developers how they implement multiplayer, and wheter they adhere to Meta guidelines. It gets even more complex if devs are planning to release on other platforms than Quest, as there is no direct communication between Meta and Steam for example.

        And last, connecting everything with everyone is kinda… the metaverse point? You know it’s not releasing tomorrow.

        The experience isn’t in any way better on PC, and there are many more things that go wrong all the time, even as simple as input/output audio device switching. Did it make PCVR go out of business?

  • Oli Norwell

    This was an excellent summary. I’ve had very similar experiences and was nodding along as I was reading(!). These days I guide people to Walkabout Mini Golf as that seems to have solid multiplayer that “just works” and I find people really enjoy being able to just “hang out and chat stress free” when it isn’t their turn. Anything else feels prone to glitches and has me holding my breath hoping things work like they should.

  • eadVrim

    I think playing local multiplayer with Quest 3 in Mixed Reality could be interesting.

    • polysix

      For about 10 minutes then you’ll literally never touch it again.

      MR is just a novelty, and the tech is nowhere near good enough yet!

      The ONLY compelling VR has been PCVR or stuff like GT7 on PSVR2… standalone VR just doesn’t hold the interest long enough cos it’s barely ‘VR’ and feels shallow and gimmicky, both graphically and game wise. No Q3 faster chip will change that.

      • eadVrim

        Have you tried playing with a friend in Mixed Reality in the same place? If yes what is your feedback

      • ViRGiN

        100% right, that’s why Gorilla Tag is the most played PCVR game for about a year already. Regularly peaks above 1000+ concurrent players, dozens times more than games released in the past few years combined. It surpassed the previous PCVR hit, Beat Saber.

        PCVR is truly fascinating!

  • polysix

    No standalone game is even worth the slightest hassle… PCVR may be more convoluted (until you have it tweaked.. ie wireless on my Quest Pro) but at least once in it was WORTH the hassle cos it actually looks and feels like a ‘virtual reality’.

    Honestly, not one standalone game has ever made me feel VR is amazing, only a novelty, and as someone who’s been into VR since DK2 and had 7HMDS (inc quest 2 and PSVR1/2), standalone takes me back beyond even DK2 demo days. Something about that underpowered mobile chip VR is REALLY unimpressive, lacking in anything like the holy ‘presence’ we used to seek… so yeah it’s (supposedly) lower friction but, hardly worth it (low retention).

    PCVR is still the best esp now we have awesome wireless PCVR thanks to Quest Pro (built in and ergonomic with self tracked everything), standalone will always be a novelty/gimmick no matter how fast the chips get (only thing to sort that will be cloud streaming but… I’d still take PCVR)

    • ViRGiN

      k.

  • G’Zilla

    So yeah…it can be a pain in many games…thats why i play Walkabout golf.

  • As a dev, let me give you a bit of context on the Android permission you was asked. We have no control on what is written in those windows. Types of the permissions have also very specific names. We also found them a huge nuisance, so the least effort we can put in implementing them, the better :P

    The best approach in this case would probably have been to show a game popup saying “hey, now the operating system is going to ask you this and you have to say yes because we use it for that”, and after that, triggering the request of the permission. But no one got time fo dat.

    I have also to add that in some cases, if it is not the dev asking for it, it is unity that adds the request automatically

    • Guest

      The game engines add a whole extra layer of needless complexity. Why do you even use them?

  • Common sense

    Your experience and the problems you have encountered are not… I repeat, Not normal. You had more roadblocks that I have never, nor my many friends have ever had with the headsets. Your advice to these friends of yours should be common knowledge. Charging and updating are standard for all personal devices like headsets and phones. This article comes off as a complaint fest and if you let a battery powered device sit for months you can almost guarantee there will be issues. Incompetence aside I’m glad yall had fun.

  • Yeshaya

    An old HS friend has a Q2, and I figure playing Walkabout while chatting every couple months is a better way to keep in touch rather than a regular phone call or texts. And this seems like our usual script:
    “OK let’s go. Installing system updates? OK let’s check back in ten minutes. OK now launch Walkabout. OK I’m in the room, can you see me?No? What version of the game are you on? OK it needs an update too, OK lets give it a few more minutes. OK sure, we can try again tomorrow”