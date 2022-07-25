In a seemingly unprompted tweet this week, Ultrawings 2 developer Bit Planet Games said that despite building its latest game with a focus on the PC VR platform, the studio has seen significantly more sales volume on Quest 2.

Adding to a growing heap of evidence that the addressable audience of VR players on Quest has significantly outpaced those on PC VR, developer Bit Planet Games said this week that its latest title, Ultrawings 2, has sold 10 times more on Quest 2.

The tweet, which not responding to a specific thread, concluded that “stand-alone VR is far more successful than PCVR.”

As the Quest platform has proliferated and pulled a growing VR audience into the fold, there’s been plenty of accusations levied at developers by PC VR players who claim that a game has been ‘watered down’ due to the need to run on Quest, compared to what it could have been if targeting the high performance of PC VR from the outset.

For some titles that may indeed be true, though in this case Bit Planet Games claims Ultrawings 2 was designed first and foremost for the PC VR platform. Despite that, the studio has clearly seen most of its success from the Quest audience.

The motivation for the studio’s declaration isn’t entirely clear. It may be to fend off a common criticism of the game itself, an effort to shed light on a truth that other VR developers should know, throwing shade at Valve (which runs the leading PC VR platform, Steam), or any number of other potential reasons.

  • David

    Completely unsurprising. There are far more standalone Quest 2 users than Quest 2 PCVR users. This is a major reason why devs often choose to not even bother releasing their games on PCVR at all; it’s just not worth the time and effort for them.

    • Ookami

      Ultrawings is on Steam

  • namekuseijin

    Tbh, despite all the efforts by the dev to make for some fun Pilotwings/Nintendo style gameplay missions, I’d say that’s not what pc enthusiasts who invest in pricey GPUs and VR headsets are after – why would they buy Ultrawings instead of VTOL when the latter offers way better graphics and real locations to fly around instead of mini maps?

    The dev seems to be in some deep dilemmas, because although may have found more players on Quest, these are mostly into easy thrills and don’t engage at all with all the missions the game has to offer – achievements show these. And also they heavily favor multiplayer gaming, something sorely rough rn in UW2. so most end up going for Warplanes, which may not be the most realistic flight model, but is good enough, good looking with more realistic looks and has one hell of a multiplayer mode, even with two players per plane…

    I think the niche of Pilotwings fans is very small compared with enthusiasts on pc and multiplayer rabbids on Quest…

    • Andrew Jakobs

      But Pilotwings/ultrawings is for a completely different audience as VTOL, that’s like saying Mario kart is bad because assetto Corsa looks and drives much more realistic…

    • ViRGiN

      the people who invested in pcvr have nothing to play. either you are racing sim extremist, or outdated dude playing flat-to-vr mods with no real vr controls, or you’re vr consumer who plays whatever crap is available on steamvr which – spoiler alert – is all mobile games without being optimized to run on mobile

  • PCVR gamers want PC graphics, not cartoon style for mobile graphics, even if you focused on PCVR, the style of your graphics is doable by any Android with a Cardboard headset.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Funny, as a PCVR gamer I don’t care, as long as the game is fun.

      • ViRGiN

        funny, as someone who have self respect – i want the game adequate to the platform it’s running on. and the truth is, 99% of pcvr are mobile games, without being optimized to run on mobile.

  • JakeDunnegan

    It’s likely from the competition. Meta/Facebook/whatever has been kinda notorious on how slow they have approved and offered games on the Quest platform, so the ones that DO make it through the hoops have a lot less competition.

  • Clownworld14

    im just sick of low grade shovelware crap on vr market – there are only a few vr games really worth your time, the rest is junk.