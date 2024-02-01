Unity has officially launched 1.0 support for visionOS, making its now Vision Pro-compatible game engine available to all Unity Pro, Enterprise, and Industry subscribers.

Unity announced in recent a blog post that support for visionOS is now out of beta, which lets paid users create three main types of XR experiences: mixed reality apps, fully-immersive virtual reality apps, and 2D windowed content that is resizable and repositionable by the user.

Beta users included Light Brick Studio, which ported LEGO Builder’s Journey to Vision Pro, and TRIPP, the studio behind the titular meditation app. Both TRIPP and Lego Builder’s Journey are available on the Quest platform.

Some of the key features of its Unity’s 1.0 visionOS support include ‘Play to Device’, which allows live-previewing of content on the visionOS simulator, or Apple Vision Pro within the Unity Editor. For VR experiences, developers can access device-specific features like foveated rendering and MSAA, enhancing visual quality and performance.

SEE ALSO
I Tried to Play VR With Friends on Quest and it was a Nightmare (Again)

Notably, development for visionOS is limited to Mac computers with Apple silicon. To start building spatial apps for Apple Vision Pro with Unity, developers need to download the latest Unity version, ensure visionOS build target installation, and follow the setup process provided in the visionOS template. Check out the full guide here.

Unity suffered some pretty serious backlash when it announced back in September it was ready to levy significant fees on developers. The company has since reversed its stance on pricing, and also saw CEO John Riccitiello step down as a result.

Last we heard, Unity’s main competitor Unreal Engine from Epic Games was exploring native Unreal Engine support for Vision Pro, however Epic hasn’t made any announcements on when/if that will come.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • xyzs

    Does visionOS support OpenXR ?

    If the answer is no, and they made their own apple bs, that’s gonna piss me off.

  • g-man

    FYI the title of this article in the RSS feed has Google tracking code in it.

    Google invades privacy, maybe you should stop using them.