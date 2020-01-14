With just two months or so until the launch of Half-Life: Alyx, Valve is still struggling to meet demand for its Index VR headset. Our latest check on Valve Index stock and availability shows that nearly every package of the headset is completely sold out in all 31 regions where sold.

Update (January 14th, 2019): After a comprehensive check of Valve Index stock and availability in all 31 countries in which Index is sold, we found that the headset is sold out across the globe.

The Valve Index hardware comes in several packages:

  • Headset + Controllers + Base Stations (AKA ‘Full Kit’)
  • Headset + Controllers
  • Headset-only
  • Controllers-only
  • Base Station-only

Across all regions, except Japan, none of the packages are in stock and available for immediate purchase.

Japan is the only region where all Index packages aren’t sold out across the board; orders there are handled by Valve’s regional partner Degica which reports that the ‘Headset + Controllers’ and ‘Headset-only’ are still in stock, while ‘Full Kit’, ‘Controllers-only’, and ‘Base Station-only’ are all sold out.

In response to the demand, Valve appears to have revamped its Index page to make it easier to know when Index is back in stock. Where a simple ‘Back in Stock Soon’ message used to reside, all pages now have a ‘Notify Me’ button allowing logged-in users to sign up for an alert when stock becomes available. The message at the top of the window reads, “We’re busy catching up with demand for Valve Index!”

“We are working hard to build more units and meet the high demand,” a Valve spokesperson told Road to VR on Monday. “We are targeting to be back in stock before Half-Life: Alyx ships.”

Update (December 2nd, 2019): Just days after we spotted that Index has been sold out in some regions following the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx,  the Index ‘full kit’ now notes that “delivery before December 25th cannot be guaranteed” due to “recent high demand” on the US and Canadian Steam stores.

The other packages (headset + controllers, headset-only, and controllers-only) in the US are still out of stock with a “Back in Stock Soon” message in place of the “Add to Cart” button.

Original Article (November 27th, 2019): If Valve is counting on Half-Life: Alyx being a killer app for VR, early signs suggest they may just get their wish.

While Valve’s Index headset was backordered at launch earlier this year, a few months later it became available for ‘immediate shipping’ and stock appears to have held steady ever since… until now.

Following last week’s announcement of Half-Life: Alyx, most Index packages—the headset-only, controllers-only, and headset + controller packages—are currently listed in the US and Canadian stores as sold out with a ‘Back in Stock Soon’ message in place of the order button.

As for the ‘full kit’ package (headset + controllers + base stations) in the US, Valve is advising that anyone ordering today can “expect delivery before December 25th,” nearly a month from now.

Valve sells Index in 31 countries; so far we’ve confirmed stock shortages in the US and Canada.

Update (November 28th, 2019): Road to VR reader Immersive Computing reports that the UK version of the Steam store is showing regular 4-8 day delivery times on all Index kits. We’ve also confirmed that availability in Italy is nominal.

If you can access the Steam store in a region other than the US, UK, and Italy, please check the Index page on Steam and drop us a comment below with what kind of shipping availability you see on each kit.

While Valve has confirmed that Half-Life: Alyx will be compatible with all PC VR headsets via Steam, the game is expected to play best on Index thanks in part to the advanced finger-tracking capabilities of the Index controllers. Valve also announced that it would be giving Half-Life: Alyx away to any owners of Index hardware (headset or controllers).

  • Immersive Computing

    Valve Index has no availability issues in the UK, every option is available with 4-8 business day for shipping. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/80643b9773eef0e8cb14531ceec26c050e28f79d1de8665ff4653d936940fa35.png

  • Hello
    The Japanese distributer’s product page list the controllers only package as sold out. The other packages are available. Greetings from a chilly Japan.
    Hans O. Karlsson
    CTO, Mimir LLC (A VR Production Company)

    • benz145

      Thanks Hans!

  • DanDei

    In Germany the shop also says: 4-8 days business days for shipping but later in the ordering process they say that delays are possible due to a spike in recent orders.

    • benz145

      Got it, thanks @dandei:disqus

  • gamechanger

    Fully available in Poland : ]

    • benz145

      Thank you!

  • In Hungary still available

    • benz145

      Thanks for the report : )

  • Brian Brown

    I’m kind of curious how high it is on the Steam sales charts internationally. In the US, it’s been number first or second for a while now for the full kit. The five dollar Steam controller is number one, with the Index number two right now, and that’s during a Steam sale.

      Dumb comment. Valve is not a massive hardware manufacturing company, in fact they only started up their own manufacturing center in the US where as most companies end up relying entirely on chinese manufacturing. Not saying that this is the case here, but clearly their line of product is not on some massive global scale and it is incremental. VR is still in the early adoption phase.

      You can clearly see they are expanding the range of regions they have headsets in. If its not in the region you want, then you just have to be patient or find someone/retailer who is willing to bring those headsets over and resell them locally.

      • Immersive Computing

        @Rockstar Republic

        Valve partnered with Flex to make the Steam controller in the US at a factory in buffalo grove Illinois. That’s the factory in the video from a few years back, and it’s where the 2.0 base stations are manufactured.

        Headsets and controllers are marked as “made in china” my understanding is their partner is ODM (original design manufacturer) Goertek who used to make the Rift CV1 amongst other VR headsets.

  • Arcticu Kitsu

    Even though my headset shipped out fairly late because of American Thanksgiving & Black Friday its still available here in Canada.

  • Jonas Stillhoff Lund

    Hello. Just did a check in Denmark and all packages says 4-8 days:-)

    • benz145

      Thanks @jonasstillhofflund:disqus!

  • Andrew Jakobs

    I’m still not sure if I would buy the HTC Vive Pro starter kit (black friday) or the Valve Index. I hate that the original vive doesn’t support the 2.0 lighthouses, otherwise it wouldn’t be that hard of a choice (I’m wanting one for development, but I want to do more headsets than the index alone).. vive headsets are cheaply available due to people selling their headsets/controllers without the lighthouse..

    • Ellie 187

      as far as quality of the optics, I recommend the index (higher refresh rates make all the difference)… also those controllers are a delight to use compared to the vive wands

      • Immersive Computing

        @andrew jacobs. Buy an Index full kit and pick up a Vive Pro headset which works with index kit. I was tempted during black Friday as Vive Pro headset was selling for £599…

        • Andrew Jakobs

          I bought myself the Vive Pro starter kit due them having the 1.0 lighthouses and the original wand controllers, so I can pickup a cheap original vive headset for testing purposes (as that’s still a pretty large group of people). Will buy the Index early next year when I’m a bit further along with my development. (but will keep the extra functionalities of the knuckle controllers in mind during current development).

  • Гена Воробьев

    You can check availability for yourself in any country. Just open Steam page in browser incognito mode and add ?cc=[country code] to the address.

    Like this: https://store.steampowered.com/valveindex?cc=it (Italy) or https://store.steampowered.com/valveindex?cc=uk (United Kingdom)

    So far it seems like Index is available in most of the countries.

    • benz145

      Great tip, thanks!

  • Good news, but I think that Valve is not manufacturing that many, so it’s easy that even a minimum pike makes them sold out. Anyway, good news, because this means that there has been a pike :)

    And compliments to @immersivecomputing:disqus for having been mentioned!

  • RedSpeedster34

    In Canada, Valve opened up ordering and changed from “back in stock soon” to “add to cart” ordering last night (Friday) after going out of stock some time in the day. However, the website shows a “you may not get this by Dec 25th” message. I bought relatively soon after ordering reopened, so hopefully I’m high in the queue.

  • benz145

    Were your ears touching the headphones prior to this?

    • Immersive Computing

      Left ear was too close to ear speaker whilst right ear had correct gap, left was very uncomfortable at volume and adjusting left/right balance started allowing background noise to bleed into the left. The red spacer in this orientation places the ear speaker about 10mm further off the headband so both can be run at power and balanced.

      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/00b5e50666d86585571f37171c7d071fc5d920ebfdf55a76ddda849b1b5e9daa.jpg

  • DanDei

    Country: Germany
    Ordered the only Headset option on Nov 27th and up untill now the status is:

    Shipping Status: Processing
    Delivery delays are expected due to high order volume. We’ll ship your order as soon as we can and send you an email with tracking information once that happens.

  • dogbite

    Canada here. Ordered Index controllers on the 22nd. Order shows shipped (as of today) but no tracking# yet.
    I was pleased when Valve finally got around to supporting their Canadian customers. Some of us were feeling left out and as a Steam member since it’s launch, I was particularly feeling we were being considered unimportant. Nice to see the high demand here has shown them otherwise.

  • leRAFs

    From France; Ordered Headset only on Nov 29th, the shipping status just changed today to shipped.
    Can’t wait! :D

  • RockstarRepublic

    I had them in my cart for the longest time, went to order and it wouldn’t go through due to being out of stock. Just goes to show hesitation can really bite you in the arse. I honestly never expected them to actually sell out of the headset and headset controller options, in fact I thought that would logically be the the stock they would have the most excess of.

    I’d love for Valve to implement some kind of inventory quantity gauge so we can get a general idea of how much is left in stock.

