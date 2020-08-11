The Valve Index supply seems to be normalizing somewhat after the big COVID-19 world manufacturing slowdown, as all supported countries are now seeing shipping dates ranging from just two to four weeks on some packages.

Although the full Valve Index VR Kit still shows “8 or more weeks” across the board, the Index headset itself and the headset + controller combo are now estimated to ship in between just two to four weeks in all supported countries.

In the US and Canada, you can grab a pair of Index controllers with a waiting time of two to four weeks now too. All other supported countries are still slated to ship in three to five weeks though on the controllers, which includes the UK, the EU, and Japan.

In our latest stock update on the August 5th, the lowest was three to five weeks for the Index controllers, and more than eight weeks for the headset alone, which is all a pretty positive sign that Valve is finally catching up to demand.

As for the longer shipping time on the full kit, this is likely due to the continual shortage in SteamVR 2.0 base stations, which have been out of stock for some months now. The full kit includes the Index headset, controllers, and SteamVR 2.0 base stations.

Of course, you’ll need either SteamVR 1.0 or 2.0 base stations to have room scale tracking on Index. Original HTC Vive owners may see this as a good opportunity to upgrade, as they can now (more or less) quickly get ahold of the headset and Index controllers while using their old SteamVR 1.0 base stations.

We’re keeping an eye on Valve Index and Oculus Quest & Rift S stock, and will update those pages periodically.