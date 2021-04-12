‘Vertigo 2’ Gameplay Preview Shows Off Weapons, Combat & More

Vertigo 2, the upcoming sequel to the single-player VR adventure, seems to be coming along quite nicely, as publisher Zulubo Productions just threw out a new video highlighting the game’s positively Half-Life-inspired environments alongside its growing arsenal of weapons.

There’s no definitive release window for Vertigo 2; it’s still marked on Steam as coming in 2020. Still, developers Zach Tsiakalis-Brown and Errol Bucy have been open about showing off their progress on the other-worldly shooter adventure over the past three years.

Now the studio is showing off more of the eerie underground facility, robot enemies that try to keep you in the lower levels, and a few of the game’s weapons in action.

From the onset, Vertigo 2 was being developed alongside Vertigo Remastered (2020), a freshly revitalized version of the original 2016 game. Check out our full review here.

If you’re looking to dive in head-first to Vertigo 2, there’s still the free demo version out for SteamVR headsets. Simply navigate to the game’s Steam listing and hit ‘Download Demo’ on the right-hand side. Granted, it’s the same demo which was released in mid-2019, but it’s still an impressive slice of gameplay.