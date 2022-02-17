VR Mech Game ‘Vox Machinae’ Coming to Quest 2 in March Alongside Campaign Update

Cult favorite VR mech game Vox Machinae is about to see some big changes come early March. The title is now slated to launch on Quest 2 for the first time, which will happen simultaneously alongside a major update that will add a full campaign.

If there’s two things that developers Space Bullet Corp have heard time and again about their VR mech game, Vox Machinae, it’s requests for a campaign mode and Quest 2 support. As it turns out, the studio has quietly been working to make both a reality, and will be delivering even sooner than we expected.

Currently set for a March 3rd release date, the studio will simultaneously launch the game’s previously revealed campaign update alongside the Quest 2 version of Vox Machinae. The studio has confirmed the game will unfortunately only be available Quest 2 (and not Quest 1), citing performance issues on the older headset. Here’s the release trailer:

Both the original PC VR and Quest 2 versions of Vox Machinae are said to have feature parity, including the new campaign mode on both platforms. The studio has also confirmed that cross-play is supported for multiplayer modes, including an in-game friend system which enables cross-platform invites between friends, rather than mere cross-platform matchmaking. And FYI, the game also supports non-VR on PC, including cross-play with VR platforms.

Vox Machinae has a storied history dating back to at least 2014 when the game was first previewed, well before the advent of motion controllers as the standard means of input for VR content and nearly two years before the first tethered consumer VR headsets even hit the market. Despite its very early entrance into the VR scene, indie backing, and lengthy development period, Vox Machinae has defied the odds and managed to make its way to an early access launch in 2018. Even in 2022, the game stands as one of the best VR mech sims available today and has earned a place on our list of indie VR gems worth playing.