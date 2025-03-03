Social Discovery Group, the company behind Dating.com and DateMyAge.com, announced it’s launched a venture studio that aims to “transform virtual intimacy into the new normal” by backing early-stage startups in AI-powered communication, XR advancements, and social discovery platforms.

Called SDG Lab, the group has pledged an annual investment of $20 million by providing a “straightforward” fundraising process, wherein entrepreneurs can secure seed funding for product development and additional capital for scaling.

SDG Lab’s most notable investments include virtual dating platform ‘VR Chat&Date’, and niche-based dating apps Kiseki, Flure, and AstroLove.

Led by Alex Kudos, former CMO of Social Discovery Group, SDG Lab is also providing startups building social discovery and connection technologies with resources, such as legal assistance, back-office support, tech infrastructure, and marketing expertise.

“Social interaction is evolving, and digital intimacy is the next frontier,” said Alex Kudos, CEO of SDG Lab. “At SDG Lab, we’re not just funding ideas—we’re co-creating the future of human connection. By investing in and partnering with bold entrepreneurs, we are building technologies that make meaningful relationships possible, no matter where people are in the world.”

“Virtual relationships and AI-driven connections are no longer science fiction—they are a fundamental part of our digital lives,” added Kudos. “SDG Lab is building the next generation of products that will shape how people connect, engage, and build relationships online.”