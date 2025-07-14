MacGyver-inspired Puzzle Adventure ‘Fixer Undercover’ Comes to Quest & PC VR Next Year

Indie studio Creativity AR announced its MacGyver-inspired VR puzzle adventure Fixer Undercover is coming to Quest and SteamVR headsets next year.

The studio released a demo of Fixer Undercover on Quest last year via the now-defunct App Lab, offering up a taste of the spy-themed puzzle game.

During the UploadVR summer game showcase, Creativity AR showed off a new trailer for the game, which is officially coming to PC VR headsets via Steam and Quest in Q1 2026.

As ‘Agent 404’, you disguise yourself as a normal maintenance worker at Redemption Prison, looking to expose the mystery behind warden’s Viktor Kozlov’s evil ‘Born Again’ rehabilitation program.

And you won’t be using standard spy equipment, instead using an arsenal of everyday tools and “absolutely everything you can get your hands on,” the studio says.

“A drill becomes a universal key, a hammer transforms into a tool of delicate “persuasion” for locks, and a randomly found cable? That’s your new way to bypass security systems. Your task is to creatively utilize your surroundings to forge a path forward,” Creativity AR says.

By your side is Winston, a talkative flying drone who dispenses advice and commentary as you delve deeper into the prison system.

You can wishlist Fixer Undercover on Steam for PC VR headsets, which is confirmed to target a Q1 2026 release date. The studio has additionally said it’s coming to Quest next year, although there’s no Horizon Store page yet.

