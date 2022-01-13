Ramen VR, the team behind Zenith: The Last City, revealed that launch of the long-awaited VR MMO is set for January 27th, arriving on Quest, SteamVR and PSVR.

It’s been an eventful few years waiting for Zenith: The Last City. From its a successful Kickstarter in 2019 to a $10 million Series A funding round just a few months ago, the ambitious anime-inspired MMO is well positioned to make a splash with its large open world, feeling a bit like a tuned-down version of Genshin Impact for VR.

Here’s a quick rundown of the game’s features:

Exploration : large open world with flying, climbing, ziplining, and swimming

: large open world with flying, climbing, ziplining, and swimming Combat : Skill-based combat system: shoot, swing, and cast spells

: Skill-based combat system: shoot, swing, and cast spells Crafting : Create powerful items using spoils obtained during battle

: Create powerful items using spoils obtained during battle Cooking : Learn recipes, gather ingredients, and share them with your friends

: Learn recipes, gather ingredients, and share them with your friends Cross-play: fight with alongside friends in boss battles, public events and dungeons with hundreds of players on a single server

When it comes to MMOs though—VR or otherwise—a game can live or die according to player retention. Ramen VR says its pitching Zenith at a one-time cost of $30 with no subscriptions, which will include what the studio says is an initial 100 hours of gameplay at launch. The studio also couches it as an “ever-expanding, live service MMO,” which it said in the past would revolve around cosmetic microtransactions (re: not pay to win).

Ramen VR says its previous betas have inspired confidence by reaching a fairly large audience early on, maintaining that previous betas have attracted “thousands of players spending an average of 2 hours a day immersed in [Zenith].” Its official Discord channel also hosts upwards of 60,000 users, which for VR represents a fairly massive potential player base.

Zenith: The Last City launches on all major VR platforms January 27th. You can signup for updates on the game’s website to learn about upcoming events and updates.