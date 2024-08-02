Flat2VR Studios has been accepted into the SPEEDRUN accelerator, not only giving the studio a financial boost on its mission to bring VR support to non-VR games, but a good measure of validation too.

Hosted by A16Z Games, a games-focused investment arm of Andreessen Horowitz, Speedrun is early-stage accelerator for startups that includes $750,000 as well as “a highly curated set of industry coaches, mentors, and a community of ambitious founders,” the VC firm says.

In a post on X, Flat2VR says the accelerator “should help open some doors to porting more of those absolute dream titles officially into VR!”

We’re so honored to have been accepted into the @a16z speed run program which should help open some doors to porting more of those absolute dream titles officially into VR! https://t.co/s5NPJQfy88 Can’t wait to give you a little sneak peek at what we’ve been up to in the… pic.twitter.com/U8i3RwI2sK — Flat2VR Studios 🔜 Gamescom (@Flat2VRStudios) August 1, 2024

Flat2VR Studios co-founder Elliot Tate reveals that only 30 of around 4.000 applicants were chosen for the accelerator, putting the studio in the company of Speedrun veterans such as Oculus, Gym Class VR, and Sandbox VR.

Earlier this year, VR publishing and marketing firm Impact Reality founded Flat2VR Studios with the aim of engaging leading developers from the VR modding scene to create officially licensed VR adaptations of popular flatscreen games.

While traditionally the work of hobbyists and distributed modding groups, Flat2VR Studios works directly with developers to create official VR versions of their titles. Among their ranks the studio counts VR porting veterans ‘Cabalistic’ and ‘Raicuparta’, renowned for their VR adaptations of games like Half-Life 2 and Outer Wilds respectively.

The studio is currently working on an official VR port of a still undisclosed game, which is slated to release in late 2024 or early 2025 on major VR platforms. We’re looking forward to learning more at the VR Games Showcase on August 15th to learn more.