Flat2VR Studios, the team dedicated to porting flatscreen games to VR headsets, announced it has a fresh slate of four games getting the official flat-to-VR treatment.
The studio announced during the VR Games Showcase today that it’s bringing official VR versions of Out of Sight, Surviving Mars, and Postal 2 to VR for the first time. Additionally, Flat2VR says it’s also porting Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok to PSVR 2.
Out of Sight (Quest, PSVR 2, PC VR)
- Description: You’re Sophie, a young blind girl who sees through her teddy bear’s eyes. Escape your captors and uncover the evil history of the dark mansion you desperately seek to escape in this unique, atmospheric horror puzzle/adventure game.
- Release date: TBA
- Original Developer: The Gang
Surviving Mars: Pioneer (Quest, PC VR)
- Description: There will be challenges to overcome. Execute your strategy and improve your colony’s chances of survival while unlocking the mysteries of this alien world. Are you ready? Mars is waiting for you.
- Release date: Early Access in 2025
- Original Developer: Bolverk Games
Postal 2 (Quest, PSVR 2, PC VR)
- Description: Live a week in the life of “The POSTAL Dude”; a hapless everyman just trying to check off some chores. Buying milk, returning an overdue library book, getting Gary Coleman’s autograph, what could possibly go wrong? Blast, chop and piss your way through a freakshow of American caricatures in this darkly humorous first-person adventure.
- Release date: TBA
- Original Developer: Running With Scissors
Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok (PSVR 2 port)
- Description: The first book in the Shadowgate Saga, Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok brings the hit adventure series to virtual reality! On the 35th anniversary of the original release of Shadowgate, you can now step into the fantasy world of Kal Torlin like never before, immersing yourself completely in this exciting action/adventure game! With Odin the raven as your guide, and four difficulty levels to fit your play style, it’s time to discover what secrets await within the Mines of Mythrok!
- Release date: TBA
- Original Developer: Zojoi LLC., Azure Drop Studios