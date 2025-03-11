Flat2VR Studios, the team dedicated to porting flatscreen games to VR headsets, announced it has a fresh slate of four games getting the official flat-to-VR treatment.

The studio announced during the VR Games Showcase today that it’s bringing official VR versions of Out of Sight, Surviving Mars, and Postal 2 to VR for the first time. Additionally, Flat2VR says it’s also porting Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok to PSVR 2.

Out of Sight (Quest, PSVR 2, PC VR)

: You’re Sophie, a young blind girl who sees through her teddy bear’s eyes. Escape your captors and uncover the evil history of the dark mansion you desperately seek to escape in this unique, atmospheric horror puzzle/adventure game. Release date : TBA

: TBA Original Developer: The Gang

Surviving Mars: Pioneer (Quest, PC VR)

: There will be challenges to overcome. Execute your strategy and improve your colony’s chances of survival while unlocking the mysteries of this alien world. Are you ready? Mars is waiting for you. Release date : Early Access in 2025

: Early Access in 2025 Original Developer: Bolverk Games

Postal 2 (Quest, PSVR 2, PC VR)

: Live a week in the life of “The POSTAL Dude”; a hapless everyman just trying to check off some chores. Buying milk, returning an overdue library book, getting Gary Coleman’s autograph, what could possibly go wrong? Blast, chop and piss your way through a freakshow of American caricatures in this darkly humorous first-person adventure. Release date : TBA

: TBA Original Developer: Running With Scissors

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok (PSVR 2 port)