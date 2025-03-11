Flat2VR Studios, the team dedicated to porting flatscreen games to VR headsets, announced it has a fresh slate of four games getting the official flat-to-VR treatment.

The studio announced during the VR Games Showcase today that it’s bringing official VR versions of Out of Sight, Surviving Mars, and Postal 2 to VR for the first time. Additionally, Flat2VR says it’s also porting Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok to PSVR 2.

Out of Sight (Quest, PSVR 2, PC VR)

  • Description: You’re Sophie, a young blind girl who sees through her teddy bear’s eyes. Escape your captors and uncover the evil history of the dark mansion you desperately seek to escape in this unique, atmospheric horror puzzle/adventure game.
  • Release date: TBA
  • Original Developer: The Gang

Surviving Mars: Pioneer (Quest, PC VR)

  • Description: There will be challenges to overcome. Execute your strategy and improve your colony’s chances of survival while unlocking the mysteries of this alien world. Are you ready? Mars is waiting for you.
  • Release date: Early Access in 2025
  • Original Developer: Bolverk Games
SEE ALSO
'Breachers' Studio's Next Game is a 'Battlefield'-like VR Shooter with 32-Player Matches

Postal 2 (Quest, PSVR 2, PC VR)

  • Description: Live a week in the life of “The POSTAL Dude”; a hapless everyman just trying to check off some chores. Buying milk, returning an overdue library book, getting Gary Coleman’s autograph, what could possibly go wrong? Blast, chop and piss your way through a freakshow of American caricatures in this darkly humorous first-person adventure.
  • Release date: TBA
  • Original Developer: Running With Scissors

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok (PSVR 2 port)

  • Description: The first book in the Shadowgate Saga, Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok brings the hit adventure series to virtual reality! On the 35th anniversary of the original release of Shadowgate, you can now step into the fantasy world of Kal Torlin like never before, immersing yourself completely in this exciting action/adventure game! With Odin the raven as your guide, and four difficulty levels to fit your play style, it’s time to discover what secrets await within the Mines of Mythrok!
  • Release date: TBA
  • Original Developer: Zojoi LLC., Azure Drop Studios
Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • VRDeveloper

    Postal 2 is amazing, I'm surprised they managed to put it in the Meta store, these guys have too much courage to dedicate themselves to this project, I really admire it, even more nowadays. Congratulations, I hope it's an excellent port .

  • Jeff

    This all looks fantastic! Rooting for Flat2VR studios so hard, and I feel this strategy is key to sustaining the industry in ways that the bigger players won't. Truly the heros we need. I really hope everyone is ready to put their money where their mouths are and pony up when these release!

  • BabyFaceMonster

    That's it? Smh