In this edition of XR News Bits we’ve got a handful of noteworthy Quest games (some also on PC VR), an unexpected update from a VR game release more than two years ago, and the first open streaming platform to support spatial video on Vision Pro.

A Brand New Course for Golf+ Available Now

One of VR’s best known golfing games, Golf+ just added a brand new course, the so-called ‘Earth Course’ from the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Released as paid DLC ($10), the course is set against the backdrop of the Dubai skyline.

Airspace Defender Early Access Launch and Update

Airspace Defender is a clever mixed reality game made for hand-tracking and built around the classic gameplay of Missile Command (1980) but with a 3D twist. The game launched last month in early access on Quest headsets, priced at $16.

Well received out of the gate with a 4.9 out of 5 star rating, the developer looks poised to rapidly update the application further, with its first update having dropped this week, less than a month after launch.

Virtual Virtual Reality 2 Revived

A piece of older news here but one that stood out: Virtual Virtual Reality 2 is a zany single player VR adventure that launched all the way back in 2022. Despite its one-of-a-kind creative gameplay, the game launched in an iffy state with many technical issues. The game saw post-launch tweaks but didn’t stick the landing.

This August, two-and-a-half years after its initial launch, the game got an unexpected major ‘Music Update’ with new gameplay, some extra goofs, and additional fixes.

Though it’s an older game by now, this update gives good reason to take another look at this totally unique title.

Multiplayer VR Rhythm Game Band Space Launches

Band Space, a multiplayer VR rhythm game, is now available on Quest and PC VR, priced at $20.

While VR has no shortage of great rhythm games, there are few that feature multiple instruments and multiplayer, making this a unique opportunity to jam with friends.

The game also promises Mod.io integration in single player, so you can import your own music, edit, and share levels. A beat map editor is also coming, letting you even do things like generate level lighting to fit the tone of your music.

“Perfectly Normal Puzzle Game” Snapstick Launches with High Marks and a Post-launch Update Already on the Way

Snapstick looks like an unassuming indie VR puzzle game, but going by the early reaction from players (4.9 out of 5), it sounds like there’s something special here. “Absolutely delightfully weird gem of a game, so much joy and delight has been sprinkled into it. Legit can’t believe how MUCH content there is… most of it incredibly silly and hilarious! Already one of the all time great VR experiences,” reads one review.

Launched last month on Quest for $20, the developer is already planning an update coming in December, promising more puzzles and story.

Vimeo Now Supports Spatial Video for Vision Pro

And one last piece of older news that we didn’t want to let slip by: Vimeo, a YouTube-like video streaming platform, developed a new version of its app for VisionOS. Now available for download, the app brings a native version of Vimeo to Vision Pro, including its existing library of 2D content, alongside newly added support for spatial (AKA stereoscopic or 3D) video.

To celebrate the release of spatial video for Vimeo, the company released a spatial short film called ‘Currents’.

Unlike streaming platforms already offering 3D content on Vision Pro, like Disney+, Vimeo is an open platform, meaning anyone can upload and share spatial video through the app to be viewed through Vision Pro.

Vimeo is the first major streaming platform to offer this on Vision Pro. YouTube has yet to create a native app for the headset, meaning its large library of immersive video content can’t be viewed on the headset without third-party apps or additional workarounds.

TikTok is the biggest open streaming platform with a native app on Vision Pro, but it doesn’t support spatial video.