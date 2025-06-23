VR treadmill company Virtuix launched a crowd-based investment campaign late last year to further scale Omni One, its consumer-focused VR locomotion device. Now, the campaign’s second phase (Series B-2) has come to an end, garnering the company over $3 million.

The company’s Series B-2 round has come to a close, which offered Series B Preferred Stock to investors via crowd-based platform StartEngine, making for a total of $3,272,865 raised from over 1,300 investors. Overall, this puts its entire Series B round at over $18 million raised.

While Omni One is largely pitched as an at-home consumer device, replete with optional Pico 4E headset for $3,495, its latest round is also positioning Omni One as a potential platform for military training programs with the launch of Omni Mission Trainer (OMT), a military training system.

Created in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force, Virtuix OMT is designed to allow soldiers move physically in 360 degrees inside realistic VR environments while carrying their actual weapons, gear, and equipment, which includes team-based training for 12+ soldiers.

With its latest funding round now complete, Virtuix is also now boasting a $201.13 million valuation, which is partially based on its pre-IPO stock price—currently valued at $6.22 per share. Notably, as a privately held company, Virtuix stock is not publicly traded on major exchanges.

Founded in 2013, Virtuix initially started its journey on Kickstarter with the launch of the original Omni, going on to raise $1.1 million from backers. Since then, the company has attracted over $40 million in funding from major investors such as Mark Cuban, Maveron, & Scout Ventures.

Too boot, the company says it has now sold over $18 million worth of products to major companies such as Dave & Buster’s, and currently has over 400,000 registered players to date. Additionally, Virtuix says its factory can produce “up to 3,000 Omni One units a month.”