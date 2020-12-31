Many social VR platforms are playing host to informal New Year’s Eve parties, with users banding together to ring in the new year. VRChat is going the extra mile this year though to put on a 24-hour NYE bash that includes ball drops on the hour and live music so everyone can celebrate.

VRChat’s New Year’s Eve celebration is already in full swing, replete with a Virtual Times Square. The space, which is accessible on PC VR headsets and Oculus Quest, features community-created billboards, 16 community storefronts, and rooftop areas to view the ball drop and (of course) virtual fireworks.

Like any good NYE party, live music is being offered up from a number of artists, which is courtesy of Virtual Bass, a VR festival organizer group with focus on electronic dance music. Check out the schedule below, with showtimes listed in PST:

Jean-Michele Jarre NYE Concert

Electronic music pioneer Jean-Michele Jarre is also hosting a concert in VRChat that is slated to take place December 31st at 11:25 PM CET (local time here).

The concert is set to take place in a virtual recreation of Notre-Dame in Paris. Check out the promo video below.

There, Jarre will preform tracks from his upcoming album ‘Welcome to the Other Side’.

To experience it live, simply search ‘NOTRE-DAME CONCERT’ once in VRChat. The world is open to both PC VR and Oculus Quest headsets.

Replays of the concert will be available for 24 hours after the live performance.

Know of any other awesome NYE events in VR? Let us know in the comments below!