The Kickstarter campaign for Eldramoor: Haven in the Mist has come to an end, nabbing developer Resolute Games over $170,000 to bring its ambitious VR MMORPG to life.

The one-month campaign celebrated early success when it launched on June 24th, quickly garnering the project its minimum funding goal of $25,000 in just 1.5 hours of going live.

Within only a week, the Kickstarter crossed the $100,000 mark, going on to unlock a number of stretch goals along its way to $171,536: a bonfire healing system, more air and earth abilities, two new playable species, guest access to player housing, and pet abilities.

That said, Eldramoor is as ambitious as they come, promising a massive world with different biomes, multiple classes, crafting, dungeoning, player housing—the lot.

Here’s how Resolute Games describes Eldramoor:

Eldramoor is vast and full of unique environments to experience. The game world features five distinct zones—each with a wildly different biome—full of inhabitants to meet, treasures to loot, and challenges to conquer. Exploration is rewarded, and staying on the beaten path will miss half the fun, so be sure to leave no stone unturned as you run, climb and glide your way across the island. At its core, Eldramoor is a social game designed around multiplayer interactions. With guilds, dungeons, PvP, and special events, there’s always something to do with your friends. Add in all the little experiences like multiplayer profession “trains”, player-to-player trade, and stacking powerups with the open-world bonfire system, you’ll quickly see why Eldramoor thrives on real interactions between real players.

While such ambition doesn’t always demand massive funding out of the gate, it’s a good bet Resolute Games is actively seeking additional outside funding beyond Kickstarter—not just to sustain its team leading up to launch next year, but to make good on the long-term vision of putting the “massive” in VRMMO.

The studio says Eldramoor is slated to deliver to backers in December 2026, which will include support for both Quest 3 and SteamVR headsets. You can learn more about Eldramoor over on the game’s Steam page, and follow backer updates on the its now-concluded Kickstarter campaign.