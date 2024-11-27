Devs United Games, the studio behind Quest exclusive Real VR Fishingannounced they’re finally bringing the popular VR fishing game to PC VR headsets next month.

Coming to SteamVR headsets in early December, Real VR Fishing is set to follow the same pricing policy and gameplay as the Quest version, making all DLCs—US West Coast DLC, US East Coast DLC, Japan DLC Part 1 and 2—available on Steam at launch.

The base game features 40 fishing holes and 150+ fish species as standard, however those individual DLC packs bring 95 more fishing locations to trawl, and over 300 fish species to catch.

While Real VR Fishing features both solo and four-player multiplayer on Quest, the studio confirmed with Road to VR that the Steam version of the game will not feature cross-play multiplayer between Quest, Pico and PC VR platforms.

The Steam version is also said to feature built-in YouTube and web browsing, monthly updates, and aquarium customization.

Originally released on Quest in late 2019, Real VR Fishing has become the most popular fishing game on the platform, garnering a [4.6/5] user rating from over 7,200 players.

You can now wishlist Real VR Fishing on Steam ahead of its early December release.

