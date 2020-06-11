Skydance Interactive’s latest VR game, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (2020), launched to critical acclaim on PC VR back in January. Subsequently arriving on PSVR in May, the zombie horror-survival game seems to be celebrating notable success as the top PSVR download last month for both the US and Europe.

Although we haven’t touched base with the PSVR version of the game since it arrived in early May, it seems to be faring well on the platform. The game holds a near [5/5] user rating on the PlayStation Store, which is out of 520 users.

As for its PC VR version, we gave The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners a [9/10] in our review thanks to its engrossing story, excellent physics-based zombie killing action, and an immersive atmosphere that feels as gritty and deadly serious as The Walking Dead comic books.

Another newcomer for the month of May was the impressively violent physics-based gladiator sim GORN, developed by Broforce studio Free Lives.

GORN managed to take the second-most downloaded game on PSVR in the US, and third spot in Europe, a feat any way you slice it considering the muscle-man-slaughter-machine launched a full two weeks after The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners did on the platform, giving it less time to make up ground.

Rounding out the pack are a number of familiar faces, including Beat Saber, Arizona Sunshine, SUPERHOT VR, and Job Simulator to name a few.

Here’s the full list, divided by US and Europe top downloads: