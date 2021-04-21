‘Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister’ Adds New Maps & Co-op to Horde Mode, Coming Soon to Rift

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister got a surprise update today that adds new maps and co-op support to the game’s ‘Last Bastion’ horde mode. The game is also “coming soon” to Rift, with cross-play and cross-buy.

Last month Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister was updated with a new wave-shooter horde mode called ‘Last Bastion’. Today developer Pixel Toys dropped a new update which adds co-op to the Last Bastion mode as well as two maps (for a total of three).

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister is also due to launch soon on Rift, allowing Oculus PC players to get in on the fun. Developer Pixel Toys has confirmed cross-play support, allowing Quest and Oculus PC players to play co-op Last Bastion together, along with cross-buy, giving players ownership of both the Quest version and the PC version of the game no matter which platform they purchase it on.

During the pre-recorded Oculus Gaming Showcase today, it was announced that the Oculus PC version of Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister would launch today, but Oculus said this was an error and that the release date of the Rift version hasn’t yet been confirmed, aside from “coming soon.”

Another Warhammer VR game by a different developer, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall, is due to release this Summer on Oculus Quest and SteamVR.