Carbon Studio has revealed a new cinematic trailer for its upcoming mouthful-of-a-game, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall. While the cinematic trailer doesn’t show any real gameplay, the studio also offered up a brief glimpse of actual gameplay and narrowed the game’s release date to Summer 2021.

Set in the Age of Sigmar universe, Tempestfall’s campaign begins following the devastating event known as the Necroquake in the Realm of Death, known as Shyish. This massive explosion of dark magic has triggered the Nighthaunt forces to rise up all across the Mortal Realms. In response a retinue of Stormcast Eternals, the embodiment of Sigmar’s wrath made manifest, and gifted with superhuman speed, strength and endurance has been especially assembled. The quest to lead this retinue and investigate this new threat to the Mortal Realms, and the dangerous task of a hands-on investigation in Shyish, falls to you, Lord-Arcanum Castor Stormscryer.

If any Warhammer aficionados want to chime in on the above, we’d love to know what the heck that means, at least until we have the chance to find out ourselves by playing through the game.

Speaking of playing the game, Carbon Studio is promising a broader gameplay reveal soon, but for now the studio has shared a telling glimpse of the game’s combat:

It’s clear the studio is building on some of the combat design seen in Until You Fall, in which spatial prompts representing enemy attacks appear and require the player to align their weapon to successfully block. On top of that we can see a gesture-based attack cast by the player making a stabbing motion with their weapon.

We’ll be looking forward to seeing more of the game’s combat approach. In the meantime, here’s some fresh screenshots: