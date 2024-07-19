High-flying Co-op Adventure ‘Windlands 2’ is Finally Coming to PSVR 2 Next Week

By
Scott Hayden
-
0

Windlands 2 (2018), the co-op platforming adventure from Psytec Games, is finally making its way to PSVR 2 next week.

Both the original Windlands (2016) and Windlands 2 have been available on the original PSVR for years now, but come July 25th, PSVR 2 players are going to get a chance to step into the high-flying combat platformer.

In addition to its new 90hz native refresh rate, adaptive triggers, and headset haptics, the game is coming as a free upgrade to owners of the PSVR version. Of course, this also includes cross-play with SteamVR, Rift and Meta Quest players.

SEE ALSO
Apple Vision Pro Will Soon Let You Convert 2D Photos to 3D & Share Them Live via SharePlay

You might notice that the original Windlands isn’t available on PSVR 2, however we noted in our spoiler-free review that it was “the true starting point” for the series, as it teases out the franchise’s unique grappling hook locomotion into a vibrant, story-centric combat platformer that filled with quests and boss fights.

Still, we’d love to see a similar update come to the original Windlands, although the studio says it has “[n]o plans right now I’m afraid, we’re all hands on deck working on our next game!”

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.