High-flying Co-op Adventure ‘Windlands 2’ is Finally Coming to PSVR 2 Next Week

Windlands 2 (2018), the co-op platforming adventure from Psytec Games, is finally making its way to PSVR 2 next week.

Both the original Windlands (2016) and Windlands 2 have been available on the original PSVR for years now, but come July 25th, PSVR 2 players are going to get a chance to step into the high-flying combat platformer.

In addition to its new 90hz native refresh rate, adaptive triggers, and headset haptics, the game is coming as a free upgrade to owners of the PSVR version. Of course, this also includes cross-play with SteamVR, Rift and Meta Quest players.

You might notice that the original Windlands isn’t available on PSVR 2, however we noted in our spoiler-free review that it was “the true starting point” for the series, as it teases out the franchise’s unique grappling hook locomotion into a vibrant, story-centric combat platformer that filled with quests and boss fights.

Still, we’d love to see a similar update come to the original Windlands, although the studio says it has “[n]o plans right now I’m afraid, we’re all hands on deck working on our next game!”