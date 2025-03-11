‘Windlands’ Studio Reveals New Co-op Adventure Platformer ‘Titan Isles’ for Quest and PC VR

Windlands studio Psytec Games today unveiled its first new project in seven years, a co-op adventurer platformer called Titan Isles.

The game looks to be somewhat of a spiritual successor to Windlands 2 (2018), the studio’s most recent game, letting co-op teams take on rope-swinging parkour challenges and fight off monsters of all shapes and sizes—bosses included.

Okay, maybe ‘spiritual successor’ isn’t the right term—it is a brand new game that leverages the same movement mechanics seen in Windlands, albeit with a heavy emphasis on co-op combat. Maybe Titan Islands is a high-tech prequel to the Windlands series? Probably not, but it does feel distinctly Windlands-esque.

What is known: Titan Isles is leaning into combat with its array of ranged weapons, such as bows, slingshots, and blasters, letting you deploy shields and swing around with your ever-trusty grappling hooks as you dodge a veritable bullet hell of oncoming attacks.

Titan Isles is targeting Quest and PC VR headsets, although there’s no release date on the books yet. The studio says we’ll learn more later this year, so we’ll be keeping an eye on the studio’s YouTube channel and X profile in the meantime.